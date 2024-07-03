The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the latest invention from South Korean electronics giant Samsung, was introduced in India on July 3. Powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs, this high-end laptop has an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for superior artificial intelligence capabilities. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra raises the bar for laptop technology with its NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics processing unit (GPU) and gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has arrived in India, Powered with Intel’s AI chips!

Tech giant Samsung from South Korea debuted the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, its most recent invention, in India on July 3.

Because of its integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), this high-end laptop can do complex artificial intelligence tasks and leverages the power of Intel Core Ultra processors. In addition to its impressive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics processing unit (GPU), the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra redefines laptop technology.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra’s price and availability!

With a starting price of Rs 233,990, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is a remarkable device with choices for 16GB or 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. This elegant laptop boasts a stunning Moonstone Grey finish and a sleek 16-inch display. You can buy it straight from Samsung’s official website or from a few physical retailers, so you can be sure to receive performance and style in one stylish package.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra’s specifications!

The very interesting Intel Core Ultra series CPUs (Ultra 9 and Ultra 7) used in the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra are outfitted with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for effective artificial intelligence (AI) activities. It also has a potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, enabling Samsung to offer state-of-the-art generative AI features, such as sophisticated text-based picture creation tools, with NVIDIA TensorRT.

Sound and Display

A breathtaking 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with 3K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz is a highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Samsung’s “Vision Booster” technology uses an automated environment sensor to improve visibility and colour accuracy.

It comes with an AKG quad-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Additionally, bi-directional AI noise reduction is supported by its twin microphone arrangement, guaranteeing crystal-clear audio during video chats.

Battery Life and Connectivity Powers

Along with a potent 140W adaptor that can charge the laptop to 55% capacity in just 30 minutes, Samsung guarantees an outstanding battery life for the laptop. A wide range of connectivity choices is another feature of the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, including connectors like HDMI 2.1 and a USB 3.2 port that supports Thunderbolt 4.

The laptop has a sturdy 76Wh battery and USB Type-C fast charging (up to 140W).

More Exciting Features which would surprise you with Galaxy Book 4 Ultra

When coupled with a Galaxy smartphone, Samsung emphasises a number of increased functions of the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Through the use of Easy Phone Connection, users may use smartphone apps without any issues straight from their laptop and even use their smartphone as an external camera. Furthermore, users of Samsung Galaxy Tabs may use the tablet’s display as an additional screen for the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra by utilising the Second Screen function.

With a large 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED touchscreen that has a crisp resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a brightness of 400 nits, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra dazzles. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed on it for easy productivity.