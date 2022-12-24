Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a launch details leaked

We have a lot of speculations floating around that claim that we will get to see the new Pixel Fold as well as the Pixel 7a smartphone which will be launched soon. However, there have been no reports about the launching of this phone, but we have brought all the updates and leaks which claim the launch timeline for this upcoming Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a smartphone.

Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a – Launch Timeline Leaked

So, it’s clear that the new Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a have been tipped when it comes to their official launch. But, this gives us a question about when will the smartphone launch.

If we go with the timeline, it seems like Google will be saving a few highly anticipated products for their yearly event, the Google I/O event 2023.

If we anticipate the launch of these new smartphones, we can say that Google will be launching these phones alongside the launch of their new technologies for the upcoming Google I/O event.

About Google I/O Event

Google I/O is an annual developer conference held by Google to showcase new technologies and products. It typically features keynote speeches by company executives, demonstrations of new products and technologies, and sessions focused on various topics related to technology and software development.

Past events have covered a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, the internet of things, and more.

The event is typically held in the spring at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, but has also been held in other locations around the world. It is open to the public and attracts a large number of developers, technology enthusiasts, and media.

What to expect from Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold

Getting back to talk about the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, here it’s been said that the Pixel 7a will be coming with a wide range of specifications which will be providing a taste of a budget flagship but with all the qualities you get with Pixel phones.

Talking about the Pixel 7a, it’s been said that this smartphone will be coming with a great upgrade on its specification where the display will be upgraded to a faster OLED panel, and then we will also an upgrade on the chipset, where it’s been said to feature a faster Snapdragon chipset, however, the name of chipset is still not confirmed.

Now, talking about the Pixel Fold, this will be the new foldable coming from Google where it’s been speculated that it will be featuring a new foldable design that will be similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models.