Apple to postpone iPhone SE 4 launch till 2024, says reports

Apple has been among the popular smartphone maker giant who has been involved in making a great range of iPhones, especially the flagship iPhones and also the smaller SE variant as well.

As of now, the Cupertino giant has launched a total of 3 iPhones where the first generation iPhone SE was launched in 2016 followed by the second generation iPhone SE which was launched in 2020, and later after two years, we got to see the new iPhone SE 2022 which is the third phone in this variant.

After launching the new Apple iPhone SE 3 in 2022, many Apple fans have been looking to see when will we get to see the new iPhone SE 4. As per the latest reports, it’s been said that this upcoming smartphone will be postponed to 2024 launch 2023. Here is everything we know so far:

Apple iPhone SE 4 postponed to 2024

The report about the launch postpones came out from popular technology publisher, GSM Arena which claims that the upcoming budget flagship from Apple, the iPhone SE 4’s launch will be least postponed to 2024.

What is the reason behind the postponement? As of now, three is updated about the reason behind the postponing of the new Apple iPhone SE 4 launch, but we speculate that Apple is currently facing issues on the production side.

Apple iPhone SE 4 – What will it feature?

However, one of the main leaks that have been floating around is that this new phone will be coming with significant upgrades on the design side. So, does this mean we will see a bigger screen coupled with more one-camera sensors on the rear side?

One of the major downsides of the Apple iPhone SE variants has been its design as it came with an older design which came with up to 4.7 inches in display size.

As per reports, it’s been said that this new Apple iPhone SE 4 will be coming with a new design where the internals will be placed within a new body of the iPhone XR. So, does this mean the Apple iPhone SE 4 will -be coming with a bigger screen? Well, if you remember the iPhone XR came with a bigger screen that was spread across a 5.4-inch panel. So, if in case the iPhone SE 4 comes within the iPhone XR body then probably you will get a bigger screen out of the box.

However, on the rear side, we won’t see a dual camera on the rear side, as the iPhone XR only comes with a sing rear camera side. If we move to the chipset side, Apple will probably go with an older chipset which will be a A13 or maybe an A14 Bionic chipset.