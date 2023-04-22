Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Pictures and Videos Revealed

With the Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first-ever foldable gadget, it is prepared to enter the foldable smartphone market. In a sector where Samsung presently reigns supreme in foldable smartphones, Google’s debut will undoubtedly cause a stir. Google is expected to reveal the Pixel Fold on May 10 at its Google I/O event, according to rumors. However, trustworthy insiders have already posted images and videos of the gadget online prior of the official launch.

Google Pixel Fold Design and Features

The Pixel Fold is now best seen in a six-second video that one of the most dependable tipsters, Kuba Wojciechowski, provided on Twitter. It is assumed that the gadget in the video, which has a selfie camera, large interior bezels, and rounded edges but lacks a Google logo or camera module, is the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold may weigh roughly 283 grams, which would make it 20 grams heavier than its closest rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. The Pixel Fold is predicted to be 5.5 inches tall, 3.1 inches wide, and 0.5 inches deep when folded. The actual size of the gadget when unfurled is yet unclear, though.

Google Pixel Fold Release Date and Pre-Order

The Pixel Fold has not yet been given a release date. According to the information that has been released, it is anticipated to be up for pre-order on May 10 on the Google Store, with shipment set to start on June 27. You could also get a free Pixel Watch if you pre-order the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold Pricing

The 12GB/256GB edition of the Pixel Fold is anticipated to cost $1,799 (about Rs. 1.47 lakh), and it will be available in Chalk and Obsidian colors. The 12GB/512GB variant will only be offered in the color Obsidian and is anticipated to cost $1,919 (more than Rs 1.57 lakh).

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

In the smartphone industry, Google has a solid reputation for creating some of the greatest cameras. Examples include the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which have won praise for their outstanding cameras. It is anticipated that Google will continue this trend and include top-notch photography functionality in the Pixel Fold when it is released.

Google has also made significant investments in computational photography technology, which enables sophisticated picture processing and improved camera performance. It is anticipated that this technology will be included in the Pixel Fold’s camera system, making it simple for consumers to produce beautiful pictures and films.

The Pixel Fold is anticipated to have a camera capability in addition to other cutting-edge technologies including a foldable OLED display, 5G connection, and a powerful CPU. These attributes, along with Google’s software expertise, will probably produce a highly optimized and user-friendly product that raises the bar for foldable smartphones.

Google has the resources and industry knowledge to significantly affect the market, despite the difficulties of competing with industry titans like Samsung. If the Pixel Fold lives up to predictions, it may revolutionize the smartphone business and establish Google as a dominant force in the foldable smartphone space.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is a lot of enthusiasm in the tech community over the rumored debut of Google’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold is positioned to provide customers with a distinctive and cutting-edge gadget, with the ability to challenge Samsung’s hegemony in the foldable industry. The Pixel Fold’s potential appearance is revealed by the leaked photographs and videos, but its capabilities and functionalities remain mostly unknown.

But if the rumors are accurate, we can anticipate that the Pixel Fold will be an expensive, high-end tablet. But the Pixel Fold may revolutionize everything for those prepared to spend money on cutting-edge technology. Users may experience the ease of a smartphone and the capability of a tablet in one device thanks to its folding design.

It is obvious that the Pixel Fold has the ability to revolutionize the smartphone business and change the expectations of our gadgets as we impatiently anticipate Google’s formal announcement. The Pixel Fold’s ability to live up to the hype may only become clear with time, but one thing is for certain: this is one gadget to watch.

Comments

comments