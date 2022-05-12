Google Pixel Tablet surprisingly revealed for I/0 2022 showing thick bezels & tensor chipset

Google introduced several new devices and enhancements during the I/O 2022 event. The Google Pixel Tablet is one such innovative product. The revelation of the Google Pixel Tablet at the event caught everyone off guard. Google merely offered us a glimpse of the new tab, but we know what to anticipate now.

When will Google Pixel Tablet launch?

The Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel 6a, and even the Google Pixel Buds Pro were unveiled during the Google I/O 2022 event. In addition, Google introduced the next-generation Google Pixel 7 series, which will be available in the fall. Finally, Google just provided a brief glance at the new Google Pixel Tablet.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Google’s first foray into the tab business. The Google Pixel Slate was introduced by the search giant in 2018. The Google Pixel Tablet was unveiled four years later. However, the new tablet will not be accessible right now. According to reports, the next Google Pixel Tablet will be released in early 2023.

Google did not go into specifics about the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet. Instead, it simply provided us a glimpse of its design and likely specifications for the upcoming tablet. We already know that the new tablet will be powered by the Tensor chipset developed in-house. The Tensor chip’s actual generation is unknown.

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet 👀 A next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5WU6O09UKd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Aside from the specifications, Google detailed the design of the new tablet. The Google Pixel Tablet has quite big bezels, which is a little disappointing. When held in landscape mode, the front-facing camera is visible in the big bezel.

On the top frame of the Google Pixel Tablet, there appears to be a single back camera and a power button. The twin speakers and charging port are also visible below. Aside from that, nothing is known about the impending Google tablet.

What’s the expected pricing for Google Pixel Tablet?

Google has been fiercely battling with Apple, and the new Google Pixel Watch is no exception. The brand also intends to use the new Google Pixel Tablet to compete with the Apple iPad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S series. In that situation, we should anticipate the Google Pixel Tablet to be expensive.

