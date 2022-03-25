Google removes Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools

Third-party apps that promise to improve your photographs, videos, and other media may potentially be vulnerable. We all wind up downloading such apps from the Google Play Store’s open platform, exposing our personal information to scammers and thieves. Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools, for example, has been using your Facebook login for fraudulent purposes. According to news reports, it contains a Trojan in the form of FaceStealer, which could lead to a hoax.

The software requests your Facebook login and password but then takes you to some unknown Russian servers, where your personal and secret information such as profiles, credit card numbers, searches, and messages are stored.

Although Google has disabled the app, it is possible that thousands of unidentified individuals are still using it and are being exposed. If you have it on your phone, erase it as soon as possible.

According to the Google Play Store, this app has been downloaded over 100,000 times, indicating that it is widely used. If you’re one of them, you should delete Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools right now and update your Facebook password.

For future enhancements, be sure to use only real and verified apps. You may also protect your phone and the information on it by following these tips.