Google has said it will be making big changes to its salary and bonus system. The goal is to directly reward workers who do a good job while lowering pay for those who don’t. The action, which will have an impact on 2025 end-of-year reviews and 2026 pay, is part of a larger trend in the tech sector where businesses are looking to incentivize creativity and productivity.

Google’s New Compensation Strategy:

The heart of Google’s new approach is a shift in how bonuses and equity awards are distributed. Under the revamped system, employees who achieve the highest performance ratings-particularly the “Outstanding Impact” and “Transformative Impact” categories-will see larger financial rewards. Meanwhile, those in the more common “Significant Impact” or “Moderate Impact” brackets may see their bonuses and equity slightly reduced.

This change is rooted in Google’s annual performance review system, known as Googler Reviews and Development (GRAD). The GRAD system categorizes employees across five tiers, from “Not Enough Impact” to “Transformative Impact.” Most Googlers have traditionally fallen into the “Significant Impact” category, which is considered a strong rating but not the highest.

With the new structure, managers are now empowered to assign the coveted “Outstanding Impact” rating to a larger pool of employees. This rating directly affects the size of bonuses and equity grants, and Google is increasing the discretionary budgets available to managers so they can further reward top contributors-even within the “Significant Impact” group.

Balancing Rewards Across the Workforce

Google’s leadership has emphasized that these changes are “budget-neutral.” This means that while top performers will receive bigger bonuses and equity packages, the funds for these increases will come from modest reductions for employees in the mid-tier performance categories. The company has been transparent that “Significant Impact” will remain a strong rating, still earning employees more than their target bonus, but the individual multipliers for both “Significant Impact” and “Moderate Impact” will be slightly reduced.

This approach is designed to maintain Google’s overall compensation competitiveness. The company aims to keep its pay packages within the top 5-10% of market rates, ensuring it continues to attract and retain top talent while rewarding those who deliver the greatest impact.

Why Google Is Making These Changes Now:

The overhaul comes amid a broader push in the tech sector to raise performance expectations and tie compensation more closely to results. John Casey, Google’s Vice President of Global Compensation and Benefits, communicated the changes in an internal memo titled “Strengthening Our Performance Culture.” He highlighted the need to align rewards with individual impact and to ensure that high performance is recognized and incentivized across all teams.

The timing also reflects the competitive pressures facing big tech companies. Rivals like Microsoft and Meta have recently intensified their own performance-based compensation policies, with some even cutting staff in lower-performing brackets. While Google has not announced mass layoffs, the company’s new pay structure is intended to push employees to aim higher and deliver more, reinforcing a culture of innovation and accountability.

What Employees-and Job Seekers-Should Know:

For current Googlers, the changes mean that delivering exceptional results could now lead to even greater financial rewards. Managers have more flexibility to recognize and reward top performers, and the path to the highest ratings has widened. However, employees who consistently receive mid-tier ratings may notice smaller bonuses and equity grants than in previous years.

For job seekers and those comparing their own salary structures to Google’s, the message is clear: the tech giant is doubling down on a merit-based pay philosophy. High achievers can expect to be well-compensated, but the bar for what constitutes “outstanding” performance is being raised. The company’s compensation model is now more closely tied to measurable impact and individual contributions.

The changes at Google are part of a larger industry trend, as tech companies seek to reward innovation and productivity in a rapidly evolving market. As Google implements these new policies, employees at all levels will be watching closely to see how the new incentives play out-and whether their own salary structures truly measure up to the tech giant’s evolving standards.