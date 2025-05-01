Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and director Karan Johar, together with cricket players Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, have invested a total of Rs 105.7 crore in Karamtara Engineering Ltd. in a well-publicized pre-IPO funding round. The maker of power transmission and renewable energy equipment situated in Mumbai is getting ready for an initial public offering (IPO) for Rs 1,750 crore. The company intends to list on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Celebrity Investments and Shareholding Details:

Promoters Tanveer Singh and Rajiv Singh offloaded 34.09 lakh shares at Rs 310 per share through a secondary sale, raising Rs 105.7 crore from celebrity investors and institutional players. Ranbir Kapoor acquired shares worth Rs 5 crore, Aamir Khan invested Rs 4 crore, and Karan Johar purchased shares valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah contributed Rs 2 crore each, while India Opportunities Growth Fund – Pinewood Strategy invested Rs 25.51 crore.

The company’s valuation post-IPO is estimated at Rs 10,411 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence in its growth trajectory. Karamtara Engineering competes with listed players like Inox Wind, KP Green Engineering, and Suzlon Energy, positioning itself as a one-stop solution provider for solar structures, transmission line hardware, and renewable energy components.

IPO Structure and Debt Repayment Focus:

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore by promoters. Tanveer Singh and Rajiv Singh will each sell shares worth Rs 200 crore in the OFS. Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily target debt repayment, with Rs 1,050 crore allocated to clearing outstanding borrowings of Rs 586.4 crore and letters of credit worth Rs 733.6 crore as of November 2024.

Karamtara Engineering’s financial performance underscores its appeal: Profit After Tax (PAT) doubled to Rs 102.65 crore in FY24 from Rs 42.36 crore in FY23, while revenue surged to Rs 2,425.15 crore from Rs 1,600.31 crore. The company’s backward-integrated manufacturing model-producing everything from solar trackers to transmission line fasteners-has enabled it to capture a growing share of India’s renewable energy infrastructure market.

Strategic Pre-IPO Fundraising and Investor Confidence:

The latest funding follows a Rs 307.17 crore preferential allotment in January 2024, which attracted marquee investors like Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, Quantum State Investment Fund, and Ananta Capital Venture Fund. Promoters currently hold a 94.8% stake, which will dilute post-listing but retain majority control.

Analysts attribute the celebrity interest to Karamtara’s niche in renewable energy, a sector buoyed by India’s push for 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. The company’s diversified product portfolio, spanning solar mounting structures, wind energy fasteners, and lattice transmission towers, mitigates risks associated with market volatility.

Growth Prospects and Industry Outlook:

Karamtara Engineering’s IPO arrives amid rising demand for renewable energy solutions, driven by government incentives and corporate sustainability goals. The company’s ability to deliver customized, cost-effective products has secured contracts with major power utilities and private sector clients.

The IPO’s success hinges on investor appetite for green energy stocks, particularly as competitors like Waaree Energies and Premier Energies also expand capacities. Karamtara’s emphasis on debt reduction post-IPO is expected to improve profitability margins and fund R&D initiatives in advanced solar tracking technologies.

With Bollywood and cricket stars backing its vision, Karamtara Engineering is poised to leverage its IPO proceeds to strengthen market positioning, scale operations, and capitalize on India’s renewable energy boom. The company’s performance in the coming quarters will likely set benchmarks for mid-cap players in the sector, blending financial discipline with sustainable innovation.