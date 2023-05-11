Google to add AI in order to compete with Microsoft Bing

A new iteration of Google’s search engine that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to produce a “Search Generative Experience” is currently being released. In response to growing competition from Microsoft’s Bing search engine, which has been updated with its own AI, the redesign aims to keep consumers. In Mountain View, California, at Google’s annual I/O conference, the news was made. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the company that owns Google, stated, “We are reimagining all of our core products, including search.” Other Google products, such as Gmail and Google Photos, will also incorporate the generative AI.

The Search Generative Experience is built to present a list of web links alongside tailored responses to open-ended queries. Vice President Cathy Edwards announced that in the upcoming weeks, American customers would be able to access the upgraded version via a wait list. The use of generative AI follows the launch of ChatGPT-4, a chatbot from company OpenAI that can generate text, graphics, and programme code from historical data. OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, is now incorporated into Bing search. It now serves as the standard for generative AI for many, enabling users to write everything from contracts to novels.

Google’s Venture into Generative AI:

Google’s entry into generative AI is considered as an essential step in securing its piece of the online advertising pie, which research firm MAGNA estimates will be worth $286 billion this year. Rivals taking advantage of cutting-edge technologies have undermined the company’s dominance as the leading online site. According to Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane, “Google’s vision makes a strong case that search is evolving, not disappearing, and that Google is here to stay.” Regarding the topic of content produced by AI, Edwards stated that the company gave priority to accuracy and quoting reliable sources. In order to make it simpler for users to verify the validity of photographs created with AI, Google will mark them up.

It is expensive to use huge language models, such as AI-based chatbots, Edwards continued. Even yet, “we and others are working on a variety of different ways to bring the cost down over time.” The importance of ads to Google’s revenue model, she added, will not change.

Google’s Success in the field:

Google’s attempts to stay up with the swift changes in the market have met with varying degrees of success. The corporation has seen competitors take advantage of its scientific discoveries, surpassing the company that developed them. The development of ChatGPT, a chatbot that grew faster than any consumer application in history, was made possible by an AI system that Google announced in 2017. Google accelerated its own efforts due to the rapidity of its development. Google unveiled Bard, a rival chatbot, in February. However, the product’s promotional film had Bard answering a question inaccurately, which caused Google’s market value to decline by $100 billion. As with OpenAI’s GPT-4, Bard will now be multimodal and available to users in more than 180 nations.

The New Pixel:

Google has also unveiled a brand-new foldable Pixel smartphone with AI technology that costs $1,799 and comes with a complimentary Pixel Watch. A $499 phone was also made available by the corporation. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, told Reuters that the business is lined up clients to test its newest technologies, including Uber and Deutsche Bank.

Conclusion:

As businesses look to harness the potential of big data and machine learning, the incorporation of AI into Google’s products is a part of a larger industry trend. However, the application of AI has prompted questions regarding the objectivity and accuracy of the data produced by such systems. The value of accuracy and the utilization of reliable sources has been emphasized by Google. However, the business is coming under more and more pressure to be open about the algorithms it employs, particularly in terms of advertising.

