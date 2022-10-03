Google Shuts Down its Translation Service in China

According to various reports, Google has shut down its translation service in China due to its low usage in the country. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the Translation service

“We are discontinuing Google Translate in mainland China due to low usage,” Google said in a statement. As the many reports, Google has not had good relations with the Chinese market. In the year 2010, Google stopped its search engine services in the country. The reason behind this was the strict censorship done by the government. Apps like Google Maps and Gmail, are reportedly blocked by the Chinese government. Thus, companies like Baidu and Tencent have a strong hold on the Chinese market. Since Google has a restricted presence in the country, only some of its hardware is made in China. But as per the latest reports provided by the New York Times, Google has moved some of its production to Vietnam. Google did consider going back to the Chinese market in the year 2018 but it had to drop the idea after receiving a lot of retaliation from the employees and politicians. Talking about global affairs, not just Google but many other American businesses face a tough time because of the political tensions between U.S. and China.

