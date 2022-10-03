No more worries about sizing or quality with Temu’s free return shipping within 90 days

One of the less pleasant aspects of online shopping is getting the sizing wrong or the color does not look the same in real life as it does in the product photo.

Temu, the online marketplace dedicated to increasing consumer access to quality products, will offer free return shipping for most eligible items so that consumers no longer need to worry about getting the purchases wrong.

Buyers do not have to pay shipping charges and will receive a full refund if they return the items in new and unused condition within 90 days of the purchase. The few exceptions are clothing items that are worn, washed, damaged, or have missing tags, hygiene stickers and other signs the set is incomplete.

Should buyers subsequently decide to return more items from the same order after the first return, they can make use of the shipping label and pay a flat $7.99 in shipping fee, which will be deducted from the refund. The refunds will be processed within seven days after receipt of the return package.

Temu launched its online marketplace in the US in September 2022, promising to empower consumers with more choices of quality products at affordable prices. The company has access to one of the most sophisticated sourcing and fulfilment networks in the world with more than 11 million merchants, built up by sister company Pinduoduo.

Both Temu and Pinduoduo belong to Nasdaq-listed PDD (NASDAQ: PDD), an e-commerce group that serves close to 900 million consumers and worked with more than 11 million suppliers, many of them top-notch manufacturers.

Temu has said that it expects to benefit from an initiative by Pinduoduo to help manufacturers build global brands and connect them to consumers worldwide.