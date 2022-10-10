Google to take Indian markets seriously with its Pixel 7 Series

Google was seen appearing in top headlines after launching its new flagship for this year, the Google Pixel 7 Series including the regular Pixel 7 and also Pixel 7 Pro.

The smartphone was launched globally and for the pricing it was set to compete with other flagship smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung and even Apple.

Talking about the competition side, it was 4 years back when we got to see the first ever Pixel smartphone to make its way to India.

However, Pixel series has not been among the top competitors as it’s pricing was way higher and for the specification there were already a lot of better options available in India from OnePlus and Samsung. The same issue was with Apple as well, but as Apple shifted it’s production lineup to India which definately helped them to cut cost the import duties then further reducing down the pricing of their iPhones, Applecsae massive boost in their sales in India.

With this being said! Now it’s seems like Google India is again making an entry to the Indian smartphone market with its Pixel 7 Series. Let’s take a deep look into what Google is planning.

Google to take Indian smartphone market seriously

Since the smartphone markets in India has been growing rapidly! We have many smartphone makers taking the competition seriously in India which now also includes Google.

With its recently launched Google Pixel 7 Series, the technology giant is very much confident about the specification and features it has been providing.

However it’s not only the pricing but there also other things which Google has to consider to compete in India.

What Google can do to compete in India?

Although, India has been known for its price sensitive markets which was main factor why Pixel smartphone recorded less sales but even if the minorities consider buying this phone there are again many other things about which users are complaining, so maybe Google should work on it.

After Sales Support

Since 2016, the after sales support from Google has been recorded as the worst because of its less to no number of service centers and also worst after sales customer experience service has slowly make a major reason why consumer not considering Pixel 7 Series.

However, if Google could add more services centers and work towards providing better after sales customer service, maybe things can work better for Google.

Indian manufacturing

Apple did the right tactics by moving it’s assembly line from China to India which definately helped the Cupertino giant to sell iPhones in way lower price than it was before.

Although, Google launched the Pixel 7 Series for a great competitive pricing of Rs. 54,999 for Pixel 7 and 84,999 for Pixel 7 Pro.

However, experts say that pricing can be further reduced if Google considers manufacturing their products within India.