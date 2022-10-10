Apple iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22+ sold for a massive discount for Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart India has announced their Big Diwali Sale for this year where it’s been said that the sale will live from the 11th of October this year and will be live till the 16th of October.

For this Diwali sale, we have a lot of products that are speculated to be sold for discounted pricing for this sale. However, one of the eye-catching deals we will get to see for this Diwali sale is the heavy discounts on flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

Yes, you read it right! It’s been said that flagships like Apple iPhone 13 series and also the Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphones will be receiving a massive discount for this sale. If you are also among the consumers who are looking to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Discounts on Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ for Flipkart Diwali Sale

As of now, it’s been confirmed that we will get to see discounts being announced for this sale. Taking a deep dive into the discounts for this smartphone. For this sale, Apple iPhone flagships including the iPhone 13 and also iPhone 13 Mini alongside other previous year iPhone models will be among the products receiving a massive discount for this sale.

Talking more about the discounts on Samsung devices, the new flagship, Samsung Galaxy S22+ is also among the flagship smartphones that will be sold at a discounted pricing. However, we don’t have any updates about the discounted pricing for this smartphone yet. We will be updating you as soon as we get a new update about the pricing.

Other smartphones sold for a discount

Besides these flagship smartphones, we also have other smartphones coming from popular brands like Realme, Poco, and even Redmi which will be sold at discounted pricing. As of now, Flipkart India will be offering a discount of up to 45% so, many other smartphones will also be part of the sale and will be sold for such a discount.

Alongside the price discounts, we also have an official teaser coming from Flipkart India which says that you will be able to opt for an easy EMI with the option for “No Cost EMI” as well. Also, you will be able to opt for screen damage protection, and also you can buy this smartphone with Flipkart Buy Later option.