Google has rebranded its Bard AI chatbot as Gemini, aligning with Microsoft’s move to rename Bing Chat as Copilot for a more cohesive generative AI branding strategy. This transformation accompanies the launch of a dedicated Gemini Android app and an enhanced paid version called Gemini Advanced, signaling Google’s dedication to advancing conversational AI technology.

From Bard to Gemini

In a recent blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the rebranding of Bard to Gemini, emphasizing the advanced technology at the core of the multimodal AI model. Previously recognized as the best way for patrons to encounter Google’s most capable models, Bard’s transition to Gemini introduces a renewed focus on functionality, accessibility, and an enriched user experience.

Revolutionizing Personal Assistance with the Gemini Android Application

Google unveils a specialized Gemini Android application, providing users with the ability to designate Gemini as their default assistant in lieu of Google Assistant. Through actions like long-pressing the home button or uttering the customary “Hey Google” command, users can effortlessly engage with Gemini, triggering a fresh conversational overlay on their screens. This overlay not only ensures quick access to Gemini but also furnishes users with context-sensitive recommendations, including the generation of photo descriptions and inquiries about on-screen content.

Gemini Android app: Integration with Assistant Features

Gemini serves as a standalone chatbot and integrates commonly used Google Assistant features. Users can make calls, set timers, and control smart home devices directly through the Gemini app. Google hints at expanding Gemini’s functionality further, suggesting a potential shift towards prioritizing Gemini over Google Assistant.

Gemini’s Presence on iOS

While the Gemini Android app takes center stage, iOS users can access Gemini through the Google app by toggling the Gemini option. This cross-platform accessibility ensures a consistent experience for users across different devices.

Gemini is initially available in English in the United States, with plans to expand its reach. Google aims to introduce Gemini in more locales, including Japan and Korea, in the coming weeks. The company envisions a gradual rollout to additional countries and languages, making Gemini a truly global conversational AI platform.

Google introduced Gemini Advanced, an enhanced premium version of its chatbot, aiming to provide users with a more sophisticated interaction. Integrated into Google’s most robust AI model, Ultra 1.0, Gemini Advanced stands out with its capability to engage in extended and more detailed conversations, utilizing context recall from past chats. Its proficiency extends to handling complex tasks, including coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and collaborating on creative projects.

For patrons seeking entry to Gemini Advanced, Google offers a subscription-based model known as the Google One AI Premium Plan, priced at $20 per month. This subscription, comparable to Copilot Pro, offers a generous two-month free trial and encompasses Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of storage and a VPN service. Subscribers will also enjoy upcoming Gemini integration in various Google applications such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets, effectively replacing the existing Duet AI.

Google acknowledges the importance of mitigating concerns related to bias and unsafe content in AI models. The company emphasizes its commitment to safety by conducting extensive trust and safety checks, including external red-teaming conducted by third-party ethical hackers, on Gemini Advanced. This rigorous testing process aims to ensure the reliability and ethical use of the advanced AI model.

As Google propels its conversational AI capabilities forward with Gemini, the rebranding, the introduction of dedicated apps, and the inauguration of Gemini Advanced signal a significant evolution in AI-driven user interactions. The company’s focus on accessibility, advanced features, and safety measures positions Gemini as a key player in the ever-expanding landscape of AI technology.