NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has revealed plans to lay off about 8% of its workers, totaling 530 employees and 40 contractors. The conclusion, attributed to uncertainty surrounding the budget for 2024, raises concerns about the impact on critical programs, including the Mars Sample Return (MSR) initiative.

Budgetary Challenges for Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JPL’s statement cited budgetary constraints and the absence of a fiscal year 2024 appropriation from Congress as the primary factors behind the layoffs. The center emphasized that it had exhausted all available measures to adapt to a low-cost budget from NASA, leading to the hard conclusion of reducing its workforce.

This recent announcement follows a prior round of layoffs in January, where 100 contractors, many working on MSR, were let go. The MSR program faced funding cuts in November 2023 when NASA decided to decrease spending while operating on an ongoing purpose that maintained 2023 funding levels. The conclusion was prompted by important differences in MSR funding between House and Senate spending bills.

Laurie Leshin’s Warning

Laurie Leshin, the director of JPL, had previously notified employees about the possibility for staff layoffs because of the prevailing uncertainty. Leshin emphasized transparency in communication, acknowledging the challenges posed by fluctuations in NASA’s budget and the need for JPL to adapt to these changes.

In a message to Jet Propulsion Laboratory staff on February 6, Leshin highlighted the absence of a final 2024 appropriations bill, with NASA currently operating under a continuing purpose until March 8. Leshin stated that the layoffs became necessary after measures like a hiring freeze, reductions in MSR contracts, and other spending cuts.

Layoff Process and Employee Notifications

Affected employees were set to be notified on February 7 through staff meetings. Leshin mentioned that most employees would work from home to provide a safe and comfortable environment on what she acknowledged as a stressful day.

The conclusion to decrease MSR funding has faced strong opposition from members of California’s congressional delegation. In November, six members of Congress wrote to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressing concerns about job losses and program delays. On February 1, 44 members of Congress, representing most of California’s delegation, urged the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to restore funding for MSR.

Rep. Judy Chu’s Disappointment

Rep. Judy Chu, representing California and including JPL in her district, expressed extreme disappointment over the layoffs. Chu highlighted the short and long-term impacts on workers, Southern California, and the Mars Exploration Program. She pledged to work towards a final spending bill that restores MSR funding and allows for the rehiring of workers.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson defended the conclusion to cut spending on MSR, citing the disparity between House and Senate bills and an ongoing NASA review of the MSR architecture. He acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, recognizing JPL’s historical significance in space exploration.

As NASA grapples with budget uncertainties and program funding challenges, the impact on its workforce and critical missions like MSR raises questions about the agency’s ability to maintain its leadership in space exploration. The decisions made in the coming weeks and months will shape the trajectory of JPL and its contributions to future scientific endeavors.