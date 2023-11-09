Google Urges European Regulators to Open Apple’s iMessage to All Platforms

In a recent development, Google has sent a formal letter to European regulators, echoing concerns about Apple’s control over iMessage and advocating for its accessibility across all platforms. This move follows the European Union Commission’s earlier assertion that Apple is acting as a gatekeeper with iMessage. The ongoing investigation seeks to determine whether Apple should comply with the Digital Markets Act, which aims to make iMessage compatible with various messaging platforms, including Android and WhatsApp. Google’s stance aligns with telecom executives and a senior vice president, who argue that Apple’s services meet the criteria outlined in the act and should be regulated to benefit European consumers and businesses.

The Power of iMessage and Customer Loyalty

Apple’s iMessage, known for its iconic blue text bubbles, holds a significant role in retaining customer loyalty. In the past, Apple’s distinct messaging platform has been a key factor in differentiating the iPhone experience from its competitors. For instance, in 2019, Samsung launched an anti-bullying campaign featuring GIFs to combat bullying, targeting kids with green text bubbles, often associated with non-iPhone devices.

Defining Gatekeepers Under the Digital Markets Act

The Digital Markets Act defines gatekeepers as “large online platforms that provide an important gateway between business users and consumers, whose position can grant them the power to create a bottleneck in the digital economy.” Google’s letter contends that this description aptly characterizes the fundamental nature of iMessage, highlighting its role in shaping the digital landscape. This argument underscores Google’s support for the European Commission’s investigation into Apple’s control over iMessage.

Google Under Scrutiny and Antitrust Concerns

While Google has taken a stance against Apple’s anticompetitive practices, it is worth noting that Google is also under the scrutiny of European regulators. The Digital Markets Act designates various Google services as gatekeepers, including Google Play, Google Maps, Chrome, and more. In addition to the European investigation, Google faces a series of antitrust lawsuits in the United States, further illustrating the global concern over the power of tech giants.

EU Commission’s Response and Industry Comments

The European Commission confirmed receiving Google’s letter but has refrained from further commenting on the ongoing investigation. Both Google and Apple have yet to respond to the matter as they continue to evaluate the implications of this development.

Apple’s Defense Against the Allegations

Apple has previously defended its stance, asserting that iMessage does not constitute an essential gateway between business users and consumers due to its smaller scale compared to other messaging services. The number of iMessage users was estimated to be 1.3 billion in 2022, whereas WhatsApp boasted 2.4 billion in the same year. Apple emphasizes that consumers today have access to various messaging apps and often use multiple services simultaneously, demonstrating the ease with which they can switch between platforms.

The battle over Apple’s control of iMessage and its status as a potential gatekeeper in the digital landscape is far from over. With Google and other tech giants expressing their concerns to European regulators, the fate of iMessage and its compatibility with other messaging platforms remains uncertain. As the investigation unfolds, the tech industry and consumers eagerly await the outcome and potential changes to the messaging landscape. The Digital Markets Act and its implications for gatekeepers like Apple and Google may have far-reaching consequences for the digital economy in Europe and beyond.