Google Smartphone software is expected to announce a surprise event this August and this is going to be massive. As if we didn’t get to see cool stuff at the Google I/O annual developers conference they have decided to bring in more. The next coming event from Google is the event that will be held on August 13th in Mountain View, California, where we are expecting to see new gadgets.

This stimulating occurrence has been invited for this Google on Monday. The keynote will kick off with a start at 10 AM PT and this one is expected to be filled with great surprises. As suggested by the invite, attendees will get to be introduced to the latest Pixel portfolio as well as learn more about changes within the Android software and Google AI. Well, if you’re a geek who is interested in innovation and wants to get a glimpse of where technology is heading in the future, then, this is something that you should be excited to look forward to.

Recalling the Past Year

In the last year, the search giant Google organized the Pixel hardware event in October. Google unveiled the Google Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Google Pixel Watch 2. These gadgets were much loved, and fans were thrilled with the new features and changes. Only a week before the key Google I/O conference, Google introduced the Pixel 8a smartphone. It arrived loaded with some spectacular AI abilities at closer to the price. This delightful change is one that is worth much more than the price of admission.

Expectations of This Year

Now it is the time to turn to August plans. Based on leaks, the Google will be releasing Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel Pro XL. Pixel 6 is also expected to be accompanied by a new Pixel smartwatch. They even joked about the Pixel 9 with a new video right after they released the invitations. It is like anticipating the unboxing of a little box of chocolates- you know well that it will taste good but you are anxious to know how it’s going to be.

Here are there more surprises in store for the organization If the above scenarios are anything to go by, then the organization is in for much more turbulence in the future.

But wait, there’s more!

Google could also bring their Pixel fold, a new Pixel tablet, or even a few flavors of their Pixel smartwatches. This could barely be said to be a parody of Christmas in August for technophiles. Picture this, you received a fresh foldable phone, or a new smartwatch that you can do all sorts of amazing things with. It is something that can leave any geek that is obsessed with technology currently feeling happy and excited.

Mark Your Calendars

So, put the date of August 13th in your diaries. Whether you are a google freak or simply trying to find out what’s new out there and in the tech world, I am sure this is something that you wouldn’t like to afford a miss. Perhaps, you would even be tempted to switch to the new Pixel device once you are aware of what they offer.