Google’s Parent Firm Alphabet Prepares to Lay Off ‘Poor-Performing’ 10,000 Employees

According to recent reports, Google’s parent firm Alphabet prepares to lay off ‘poor performing’ 10000 employees or 6 percent of its employees. This comes after several other big giants like Meta, Amazon, Twitter started to lay off their employees due to an economic meltdown. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the laying off of employees

According to a report in The Information, Google plans to ease out 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement plan. “A new performance management system could help managers push out thousands of underperforming employees starting early next year. Managers could also use the ratings to avoid paying them bonuses and stock grants,” the report mentioned.

Pichai had said the company is “still investing in long-term projects like quantum computing. But it’s important “to be smart, to be frugal, to be scrappy, to be more efficient”.

“We’re committed to taking care of our employees. I think we’re just working through a tough moment macroeconomically and I think it’s important we as a company align and work together,” said Pichai.

“The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend, and so on,” he told the audience.

About Alphabet

For people who do not know much about Alphabet, which is the parent company of Google, this article will tell you all about it. So, Alphabet is basically a collection of companies and Google is one among them. Alphabet wants every company to grow and exploit its potential and that will only happen when these companies have skilled and strong leaders. The founders of Google, Sergey and Larry Page will make sure that these companies have an excellent CEO so that these companies can go forward with effective guidance and direction.

About Google

Google is one of the most popular companies in the entire world. In today’s world, the solution to everything is Google. It is a company that has managed to make everyone’s life better and easier. It is the most popular search engine in the world. Be it any kind of problem, Google will always have multiple solutions for it. The company has managed to become a household name. Google Maps helps people figure to put their way around any city or country. No one is ever lost if they Google by their side. The company is currently headed by Sundar Pichai. Since he has been given this position of leadership, he has just led the company toward the direction of success.