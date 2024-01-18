A Broken Promise

Eighteen months have passed since Google committed to wiping out all location data tied to users’ visits to abortion clinics, a vow made in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on federal abortion protections. Recent findings, however, reveal that Google has fallen short, still retaining location history data in 50% of cases.

Unfulfilled Commitments

Google’s initial pledge in July 2022 aimed to complicate law enforcement’s use of location information in states with restricted abortion procedures. Despite this commitment, a study by tech advocacy group Accountable Tech, reported by The Guardian, indicates that Google wasn’t consistently obscuring location data even five months after the promise.

Google’s Defense and Contradictory Findings

Marlo McGriff, Google Maps’ director of product, disputes the study’s findings, claiming the company is fulfilling its promise to delete particularly personal locations. Accountable Tech’s latest study, replicating its 2022 research, showed a slight improvement from 60% to 50% in Google’s rate of location data retention. Concerns persist regarding potential misuse.

Privacy Concerns Amid Legal Changes

With Roe v. Wade overturned, privacy advocates raise alarms about smartphone data being used in abortion case prosecutions. Google’s inconsistent deletion of location data raises concerns about user vulnerability, particularly in states scrutinizing abortion procedures.

Google’s Policy Changes and Skepticism

Google’s recent announcement of changes in storing location history data for all users, making it challenging to respond to geofence warrants, is seen as a positive step. However, Accountable Tech remains skeptical, emphasizing that Google’s failure to meet previous commitments erodes trust in the company’s assurances. Google places responsibility on individual users, highlighting their ability to delete location data. Privacy advocates argue that relying on users to navigate complex settings is insufficient, and misleading the public about data privacy practices may be legally questionable under the Federal Trade Commission’s authority. Lawmakers, including Rep. Sara Jacobs, advocate for tighter protection of health information held by companies like Google. Planned Parenthood expresses concern about the fear and intimidation individuals face when seeking essential healthcare and urges technology companies to prioritize user protection.

Alternatives and Solutions

Amid privacy concerns, users are advised to be cautious and take proactive measures. Legal helplines, such as If/When/How, can assist those with legal questions. You can see what location history Google has on you by going to timeline.google.com. And if you want to prevent Google from accessing and collecting your location data, you can go to Google Activity controls page, look for the location history and turn it off. For those concerned about Google’s location tracking, alternatives like Apple Maps, designed to minimize data collection, are suggested. Apple’s commitment to processing location information only on the end device provides a potential solution for users worried about privacy.

Google’s struggle to consistently delete abortion clinic location data highlights the challenges in safeguarding user privacy amid legal changes and technological advancements. As concerns escalate, users are encouraged to explore alternatives and take proactive steps to protect their digital privacy in an evolving landscape.