As we move into an era dominated by technological progress, the specter of machines replacing human workers has become a recurring concern among scholars and science fiction writers. The year 2023 witnessed a significant leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI), bringing us closer to a future where this concern could become a reality. Key executives from some of the world’s largest companies are openly expressing their excitement about AI and their plans to leverage this cutting-edge technology to enhance their bottom line.

CEO Sentiments Explored at the World Economic Forum

During the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, PwC conducted a poll targeting CEOs to gauge their sentiments towards generative AI. This form of AI generates new content, such as text, images, or audio, based on user-provided prompts. Those familiar with social media might recognize generative AI in various forms, from nostalgic ’90s illustrations to simulated celebrity performances. The poll revealed a majority of CEOs expressing interest in generative AI, foreseeing innovation and heightened competition within their respective industries.

Controversial Outlook: Generative AI and Potential Layoffs

However, the poll also brought to light a controversial aspect, with 25% of CEOs anticipating that generative AI could lead to “headcount reduction” or layoffs. Notably, CEOs in the entertainment industry, still recovering from 2023 contract disputes, are particularly concerned, with over 30% expecting potential job losses. The renewed concerns in the entertainment sector stem from worries about the increased use of AI in future productions.

AI’s Ripple Effect Across Industries

The impact of AI isn’t confined to the entertainment industry. CEOs across various sectors, including insurance, banking, transportation, logistics, telecommunications, and retail, are contemplating the possibility of layoffs. Caution is advised for executives venturing into the AI realm, as highlighted by Futurism.com, citing instances such as Sports Illustrated using AI for articles, which led to the firing of the publication’s CEO.

Executives in the Hot Seat: AI’s Potential to Replace CEOs

A survey conducted by online education platform edX sheds light on the evolving attitudes of CEOs towards AI. Astonishingly, nearly half of CEOs (49%) believe that AI could effectively replace “most” or “all” of their roles. Equally surprising is the fact that 47% view this potential development as positive. The survey, encompassing 1,600 full-time U.S. workers, underlines the optimistic view among executives regarding the transformative power of AI.

AI’s Advantages and Evolving CEO Responsibilities

According to Anant Agarwal, founder of edX, the majority of CEOs perceive AI as transformative, potentially surpassing the significance of the internet. CEOs envision AI taking charge of routine tasks, such as analyzing market data, allowing them more time to focus on strategic aspects of their roles. While AI may not replicate essential “soft skills” defining a good CEO, such as critical thinking and creativity, it could reshape the nature of executive responsibilities.

Workforce Concerns and the Widening Skills Gap

The impact of AI isn’t exclusive to CEOs; it extends to the broader workforce. C-suite executives anticipate that 49% of current workforce skills will become irrelevant by 2025. Additionally, 47% believe their employees are unprepared for the future of work. In contrast, non-executive workers exhibit less concern, with only 20% fearing AI could replace their jobs.

Navigating the AI Revolution: The Workforce Responds

Despite these concerns, executives are actively seeking workers with AI skills. However, a significant gap exists, with 87% of executives struggling to find employees with the necessary AI expertise. This increasing demand for AI skills is reflected in rising job opportunities, with AI roles paying an average of over $146,000.

The Urgent Need for AI Upskilling

While executives acknowledge the need for AI skills, only 24% of workers report learning new AI skills at their current jobs. Consequently, 39% express a willingness to quit their current positions within the next year to find roles offering more AI learning opportunities. The younger generation, represented by 62% of Gen Z respondents, actively seeks to up-skill in AI, recognizing it as a competitive advantage in the evolving job market.

The rise of generative AI and its potential impact on the workforce are ushering in a new era of technological transformation. While CEOs express optimism about AI’s transformative potential, concerns about job displacement and the need for upskilling are prompting a dynamic shift in how both executives and workers navigate the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. As AI continues to reshape industries, the balance between innovation and workforce stability remains a critical consideration for companies worldwide.