Gourmet Garden secured pre-series A funding

Gourmet Garden, a Bangalore based fruits and vegetable brands whose produce is cultivated via its patented naturopathic farming approach has now secured an undisclosed Pre-Series A funding from the Whiteboard Capital and Fund India.

The company is founded by the Vishal Narayanaswamy and Arjun Balaji; it has more than 15000 customers in Bangalore, with 70% of the orders coming from repeat buyers.

The startup said it has plans to expand into new cities such as the Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Gourmet Garden co-founder Arjun Balaji said, “Fruits and vegetables is the single largest consumer spend area in the country but quality of supply has always been challenged.”

Incubate Fund India founder & general partner Nao Murakami said, “Gourmet Garden’s approach is very much beneficial to both sides of the supply chain, consumer and farmers.”

“Gourmet Garden plugs into a very important consumer need, specially in the post-Covid world, where quality and traceability of fresh produce isn’t a luxury any more.” said Anshu Prasher, General Partner, Whiteboard Capital.