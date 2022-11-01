An international hacktivist group called Anonymous hacked the website of the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and Mino Space on Saturday, 29 October.

The reason behind hacking the website was to retaliate for an edit to the Wikipedia page. It was found that many details and information were deleted and edited by some Chinese operatives.

It all started in September when a hacker from the anonymous group called Cyber Anakin, hacked government websites, agricultural management systems, coal mine safety interfaces, nuclear power plant interfaces, and satellite interfaces. The project was named “Operation Wrath of Anakin: No Time to Die.” What was originally an extensive entry for the hacktivist in August had been cut down to a few paragraphs by October.

It was reported by some sources that the reasons given for the deductions comprised alleged infringements of POV policy, “failed verification,” and “unreliable sourced” information. Another reason for this move was to uncover and disclose certain information and news that has been kept hidden from the general public by the government or any of its agencies.

The group mentioned in their manifesto “Bet you thought you can get away with defiling Wikipedia articles about the idea of Anonymous with fellow-traveling patsies to 和谐 those, didn’t you Wiener the Pooh?”

Who is Anonymous?

Anonymous is a group of hackers with no single leader or team that leads the group. They are a decentralized activist who is known for their cyber attacks against different corporations, government agencies, and the church of Scientology. The group emerged in 2003 on the imageboard 4chan.

4chan is a type of image forum website where there are different types of boards, where you will find different topics from anime to video games. The website does not need any kind of registration as the users stay unknown to each other. The group concept was to represent themselves as an online and offline community that has no leaders and will exist as an “anarchi”, digitized “global brain”. The group is known by the Guy Fawkes mask, a style portrayed in the graphic novel and film V for Vendetta.

Anonymous group opposes internet censorship and control. They think all information should be released in public so that everyone can know what is happening around them. Because of these reasons they mostly target government, agencies, corporations, and organizations, as they control what the public will get to see and what not. The world’s most popular search engine, Google also gives access to only 3.5 to 4% of data.