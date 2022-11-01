Musk changes Twitter homepage

As per orders from the new Twitter chief Elon Musk, the logged out users visiting Twitter.com must be redirected to the Explore page displaying trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by the Verge. The change was brought forth within 24 hours of Musk acquiring Twitter.

Prior to these changes, the social media platform’s homepage only used to display a sign up form when logged out, which prompted users to create accounts in order to access tweets.

The order given by Musk required the participation of the Vice President, in order to overturn a code freeze set in place to avert the treacherous employees from making amendments during the takeover process.

Within less than three days of occupying the position of the Twitter Chief, Musk has already started to swiftly transform the company from stem to stern. This can be clearly witnessed by glancing through the Twitter homepage.

Lately, the company had further planned to monetise user verification at $19.99 per month. Under this scheme, all verified users will have an opportunity of 90 days to subscribe under the said plan in order to retain their blue checkmark.

The team members have been warned that they could face termination if they fail to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7, 2022. The Tesla-SpaceX and now Twitter CEO wants subscriptions to increase, which in turn would cover up half of the total business revenue. Musk also mentioned that Twitter can’t be solely dependent on advertisers for its pay.

Twitter users will also be able to choose a version of the social media platform they like platform. Elon Musk tweeted and said, “Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating. The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback.”

According to The Verge, Musk has put his trust in his inner circle to achieve a better understanding of what he just bought. Secluded off in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a fleet of Teslas parked outside and new security officers guarding the entrance, dozens of people from his family office, social circles, and other companies have been made admitted to Twitter’s employee directory and have been given company email addresses.

These people include— Alex Spiro, personal lawyer of Musk is now acting as Twitter’s de facto general counsel; Andrew Musk— his relative who works for Neuralink; Jehn Balajadia— COO of The Boring Company, Sriram Krishnan- a former Twitter product leader who is a close friend of Musk.