Hey there, gaming enthusiasts! Have you heard the exciting news? ASUS has just launched the ROG Ally X handheld gaming console, and it’s now available for pre-order for $799. If you’re a gamer looking for an upgrade, this might just be your next favorite gadget. Let’s dive into what makes the ROG Ally X so special and why you should consider adding it to your gaming arsenal.

Incredible Performance with Ryzen Z1 Extreme

First things first, let’s talk about the powerhouse under the hood. The ASUS ROG Ally X may not feature a next-gen AMD Ryzen chip but don’t let that fool you. This beast is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 APU, which packs 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture and 16 threads. With a clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz and 24 MB of L3 cache, this handheld is designed to deliver smooth and efficient performance. It’s like having a tiny, supercharged race car in the palm of your hand!

Massive Memory and Storage

When it comes to memory, the ROG Ally X goes all out. It offers up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X memory, running at a speedy 7500 MT/s in dual-channel mode. This means you can run multiple games and applications without a hitch. And for storage, it comes with a full M.2 slot in the 2280 form factor, supporting up to 1 TB of storage. That’s double the capacity of the original ROG Ally. You can store all your favorite games and still have room for more—imagine it like a bottomless snack drawer for your gaming needs!

Enhanced Connectivity and Design

The ROG Ally X also boasts improved connectivity. Instead of a dedicated XG Mobile eGPU connector, you now get two Type-C ports, one of which is USB4 (Thunderbolt 4). This gives you the flexibility to connect an external GPU or use the additional USB port for other peripherals.

ASUS has also made some smart design changes. The ROG Ally X now features an 80Wh battery, which is twice as large as the original model. This means you can game for longer without constantly searching for a charger. The new zero-gravity thermal solution includes smaller but more efficient fans, which help keep the device cool even during intense gaming sessions. It’s like having a personal air conditioner for your handheld!

Ergonomic and Stylish

Holding the ROG Ally X feels great, thanks to its ergonomic design. Even though it weighs a bit more at 678g, it’s still comfortable to hold for long periods. The Precision D-Pad and durable joystick can withstand up to 5 million cycles, ensuring they can handle even the most intense button-mashing sessions. The device also looks sleek with its new all-black color scheme. It’s like wearing a stylish tuxedo to a gaming party!

Amazing Display and User Experience

The display on the ROG Ally X is a Full HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and touchscreen capability. This means you get crisp, clear visuals and smooth gameplay. Plus, ASUS has introduced the Armoury Crate SE V1.5 software package, which offers a more intuitive user interface, better customization, and new functions. These updates will be rolling out in July 2024, so you can look forward to an even better user experience.

Pre-Order Now and Get Extra Goodies!

The ASUS ROG Ally X is available for pre-order at $799 and will hit retail shelves by July 2024. Pre-ordering now not only secures your unit but also gets you a 3-month free game pass. There are also additional accessories available, like the 140W USB Type-C GaN charger and a black hard case, although these are sold separately.

So, if you’re looking for a handheld gaming console that combines power, efficiency, and style, the ASUS ROG Ally X is definitely worth considering. Don’t miss out on this fantastic pre-order deal. Get ready to elevate your gaming experience to the next level with the ROG Ally X!