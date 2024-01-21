Toyota has unveiled a convertible version of its ultra-luxurious Century SUV, a vehicle that rivals the Rolls Royce Cullinan. This one-of-a-kind convertible made its global premiere in Tokyo, in front of the Kokugikan stadium at the year’s first Grand Sumo Tournament.

This event marked a significant departure from the traditional design philosophy of luxury SUVs, particularly those from brands like Rolls Royce, Range Rover, and Bentley, which have typically shied away from convertible versions of their flagship models.

The Century convertible, a bespoke creation by Toyota, is designed specifically for parade runs of winning Sumo wrestlers. It features a 406-hp V6 hybrid engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring sufficient power and grip for its unique purpose.

The vehicle’s design, while initially appearing chunky and somewhat awkward, serves a distinct purpose: to highlight the winning Sumo wrestler during their victory parade. The car’s glossy white paint, cream-colored interior, and multi-spoke wheels add to its stately appearance.

The interior layout has been redesigned; the rear seats were removed and replaced with a raised bench, providing a prime seating area for sumo champions during parades. The vehicle also features a generous amount of legroom, able to accommodate several athletes comfortably

One of the most notable challenges in creating a convertible SUV like the Century is maintaining body rigidity, especially after removing the B- and C-pillars. Toyota engineers addressed this issue by reinforcing the body and, importantly, the rear suspension. This reinforcement is crucial, as the rear of the vehicle must support the combined weight of two wrestlers, potentially exceeding 700 pounds. The rear seats have been replaced with a simple, yet tastefully designed and heavily reinforced two-passenger bench, allowing the wrestlers to sit at rear deck level.

Despite being a special edition, the Century SUV Convertible retains the main specifications of the standard model. It has a wheelbase of 116.1 inches (2950 mm) and weighs approximately 5,665 pounds (2,570 kilograms). The convertible version offers the same powerful performance as the standard SUV, thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup

The decision to create a convertible Century was influenced by retired Grand Sumo champion Hakuho, who suggested the model due to its status as Toyota’s most luxurious vehicle. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda embraced this idea, seeing it as an opportunity to enhance the brand’s prestige. The Century convertible thus represents a blend of traditional luxury and innovative design, tailored to a specific cultural context.

This move by Toyota is indicative of the evolving landscape of luxury vehicle design, where traditional norms are being challenged and redefined. While luxury SUVs have typically been associated with a certain level of conservatism in design, Toyota’s venture into creating a convertible version of its most luxurious model signals a shift towards more daring and culturally responsive design choices.

Toyota’s Century convertible is more than just a car; it’s a statement about the brand’s willingness to innovate and adapt to unique cultural demands. While it may not signal a broader trend of convertible luxury SUVs, it certainly showcases Toyota’s ability to think outside the box and cater to niche markets with highly specialized needs.