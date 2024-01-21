In 2023, the United States witnessed a remarkable surge in plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sales, setting new records in both volume and market share. According to a report by Argonne National Laboratory, December alone saw the sale of 141,055 rechargeable cars, including 100,928 all-electric and 40,127 plug-in hybrids. This figure accounted for over 9.8% of total light-duty vehicle sales, marking a year-over-year growth of 42%.

California continues to lead the charge in EV adoption, accounting for almost half of all plug-in vehicle sales in the U.S. However, other states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia are also seeing rapid growth, fueled by rising gas prices and increasing availability of EV models.

The cumulative number of plug-in electric cars sold in the U.S. from December 2010 to December 2023 reached approximately 4.7 million, with 1.4 million sold in 2023 alone. This represents a significant increase of over 50% compared to the previous year and accounts for 9.1% of the total vehicle volume, up from 6.8% a year earlier.

Notably, in each month of 2023, the share of plug-in vehicles was 8% or higher, a threshold never exceeded in 2022. However, these numbers still lag behind those in Europe and China.

All-electric car sales in 2023 are estimated at 1.1 million units, a 48% increase from the previous year, comprising nearly 80% of all plug-in sales. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) accounted for about 7% of the market, with Tesla representing more than half of the all-electric car segment in the U.S. This suggests that the average share of all-electric cars among other automakers is around 3%.

A key factor contributing to this growth is the federal EV tax credit program, which offers up to $7,500 in tax credits for new electric vehicle purchases. This incentive has been instrumental in making EVs more affordable for a broader range of consumers. Additionally, several states offer their own incentives, including rebates and tax exemptions, further reducing the cost of EV ownership. However, as the market for EVs has grown, the focus has shifted towards infrastructure, particularly charging stations, which are crucial for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

U.S. government has been investing in EV charging infrastructure, recognizing its importance in facilitating the transition to electric mobility. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, for instance, allocates billions of dollars for the expansion of the EV charging network across the country. This investment aims to address range anxiety and make EVs a viable option for more Americans, including those living in rural and underserved areas.

Looking ahead, it is anticipated that EV sales will continue to grow in 2024, potentially reaching 1.5-2 million units. This growth trajectory is supported by ongoing advancements in EV technology, expanding charging networks, and increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles.

U.S. EV market in 2023 has shown remarkable growth, setting new benchmarks in sales and market share. With continued technological advancements, supportive government policies, and growing consumer interest, the EV market is poised for further expansion in the coming years. This shift towards electric mobility is a critical component in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.