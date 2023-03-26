Grand Theft Auto 6 Map Rumors: Is It Really Three Times Bigger than GTA 5?

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, and as Rockstar remains tight-lipped about the game, fans have taken to piecing together rumours and leaks about what the map of the game might look like. One Reddit user, tusstaster, has claimed to have created a map of the game based on coordinates, images, gameplay footage, and road signs. According to the user, the map is around three times larger than the map in Grand Theft Auto 5 and features areas such as Little Haiti, Rockridge, and Homestead, as well as Venetian Isle and several smaller islands, one of which is a shopping district.

It should be noted, however, that the map has not been confirmed by Rockstar or any other parties involved with the game. While fans are excited about the possibility of a larger map in the new game, it’s important to take these rumours with a grain of salt.

Given the enormous success of Grand Theft Auto 5, it’s no surprise that fans are growing impatient over the release of the next installment. The leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 footage in 2022 gave fans a taste of what to expect, but little else is known about the game.

While some fans believe that the game is nearly complete, there has been no official confirmation about the game’s development status. With the game’s release date still up in the air, fans will continue to speculate about what the game will look like.

Interestingly, the rumoured map mentions Vice City, which has led some fans to believe that the game will take place in that location. Previous Grand Theft Auto games, such as GTA 4 and GTA 5, have revived cities from older titles, so it would make sense for the new game to follow this trend. However, once again, there has been no official confirmation about the game’s location.

Regardless of where the game takes place, fans are hoping that it will be bigger and better than its predecessor. The success of Grand Theft Auto 5 set a high bar for the franchise, and fans are eager to see what the next installment will bring.

As the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 continues, fans will no doubt continue to scour the internet for any clues or rumours about the game’s development. While it’s exciting to speculate about what the game will look like, it’s important to remember that these rumours are just that: rumors. Only time will tell what the actual game will look like, but in the meantime, fans can continue to dream about a game that is even bigger and better than Grand Theft Auto 5.