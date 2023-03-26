Protesters used paint bombs and posters against Tesla store in Germany

Last week, anti-Giga Berlin protestors attacked a Tesla store in central Berlin. The motive was that Giga Berlin was having higher water consumption levels. Also further adding that the factory was set up by destroying a local forest to make way for Giga Berlin. These protestors threw paint bombs against the exterior of a store and stuck posters of anti-Tesla messages.

The protesters demanded increased public transport funding. As opposed to backing Tesla, they called for the German government to instead offer “well-developed and free public transport for everyone in Berlin and Brandenburg”. They also issued the following statement, “The repeated environmental violations of the US corporation during the construction and expansion of the gigafactory in #Grünheide and the robbing of valuable #Wasser |s in our region are criminal… Neo-colonialism during #Lithium mining in the Atacama Desert in #Chile destroys the livelihoods of the people in the assisted areas. No more liter of water for Tesla!”

Tesla’s Giga Berlin factory has been in operation since March 2022, and it’s already making waves in the automotive industry. The factory currently produces over 4,000 Model Y crossovers per week, and it’s set to ramp up production as it continues to expand.

One of the most notable things about Giga Berlin is its commitment to sustainability. The factory relies heavily on solar and wind energy to power its operations, making it one of the most sustainable car factories in the world. Additionally, despite its massive size, the factory doesn’t use as much water as some critics have claimed. Recent reports indicate that Giga Berlin will require no extra water when production doubles, as the automaker will be able to use the same amount of water it currently does when it’s making one million EVs per annum.

Despite this, there have been some protests against the factory in Berlin. Some local residents have raised concerns about the factory’s impact on the environment and the surrounding community. However, Tesla has been quick to address these concerns and has taken steps to minimize the factory’s impact on the area. Tesla’s commitment to sustainability isn’t just limited to its production processes. The company is also working to make its vehicles more environmentally friendly. Its electric cars are powered by renewable energy, and the company has made significant strides in developing battery technology that’s both more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, Tesla’s Giga Berlin factory is leading the way in sustainable car production. With its commitment to renewable energy and minimal water usage, the factory is setting a new standard for environmentally conscious manufacturing.