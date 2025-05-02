Take-Two Interactive shocked fans on Friday with the news that their highly-awaited “Grand Theft Auto VI” will be pushed back to May 26, 2026. The game was already slated for release in the fall of 2025, pushing the already long wait for the sequel of one of the most beloved games of gaming history.

“Every time we’ve shipped a game, the objective has been to attempt to surpass your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no different,” Rockstar Games said in its official release. “We value that you can appreciate that we require this additional time to bring it to the quality level you expect and deserve.”

Fans Face Longer Wait, But Analysts Remain Bullish

The news sent a shockwave through the financial markets immediately, as Take-Two’s stock fell 9% in premarket trading when investors responded to the delayed launch schedule. Despite this initial letdown, however, most industry analysts are still optimistic about the game’s long-term commercial potential, with billions of dollars in yearly sales anticipated once it finally goes on sale.

For players, the news is the latest instalment in what has become a long and agonising wait. When GTA VI is finally released in 2026, it will be almost 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released – a game which has sold over 200 million copies and still makes vast amounts of money through its online iteration.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” said Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive CEO, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to quality rather than rushing the launch.

Social media burst into a frenzy with responses ranging from frustration to gallows humor. “I’ll be on social security before this game is released,” one Twitter user joked, while others created memes depicting themselves aging in bounds and leaps as they waited. Although frustration reigned, fans were finally glad to have a definitive date to look forward to after years of speculation.

First Look at GTA VI’s Bonnie & Clyde Duo

The follow-up title will return gamers to Vice City, the Miami-inspired universe last encountered as a main hub in 2002’s “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.” Of interest, GTA VI will include the franchise’s first female protagonist, Lucia, and a male protagonist in the apparent Bonnie-and-Clyde-based narrative.

GTA VI development has apparently been in progress since at least 2014, placing it among the longest in gaming history. Such a long development time is a testament to both the rising complexity of game development and the perfectionism of Rockstar – something that has paid dividends previously with genre-defying titles.

Industry experts note that longer development periods tend to make for superior games, citing examples such as “Red Dead Redemption 2,” another Rockstar game that was delayed multiple times prior to release to widespread critical and commercial success.

As fans set their countdown clocks to May 2026, Rockstar will likely be dropping more trailers and updates in the near future to keep the hype going. In the meantime, the gaming community is waiting with bated breath, some of it in disappointment and anticipation of what is shaping up to be a milestone release that will pave the way for the next generation of open-world gaming.