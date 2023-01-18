Gravity IIITA organises III Hackathon with prizes worth of 5000 USD.

III (Interrupt Innovate and Iterate) is the annual technical hackathon organized by Gravity the technical society of IIITA.

This 36 hours long hackathon is scheduled for 20th Jan’23-22nd Jan’23 and likewise, every year is expected to receive massive participation of over 500+ tech enthusiasts.

Our mission is to empower students from different backgrounds and encourage them to dream big, enabling them to learn and build a project from scratch, be it blockchain, AI/ML, or future mobility.

This will not only boost them to find solutions for the problems faced by the underprivileged and society but also help them in utilizing their skills to initiate a change among the masses.

III (Interrupt Innovate and Iterate) being a great learning experience for all participants, will allow them to discover and exhibit their true potential.

So, let’s begin this journey of growth, development, deliberation, innovation, and much more, with III (Interrupt Innovate and Iterate).