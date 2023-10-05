Great Learning Founders In Talks With Investors To Buy The Edtech Startup Back From BYJU’S

Unexpectedly, the owners of Great Learning, the edtech startup that BYJU’S purchased in 2021 for a staggering $600 million, are allegedly looking into the potential of reacquiring their business from the industry titan headed by Byju Raveendran. This possible management buyback deal may have significant ramifications for both the two companies involved and the larger edtech market.

The Great Learning Story: From Startup to Acquisition

Great Learning, founded by Arjun Nair, Hari Nair, and Mohan Lakhamraju in 2013, has been on an impressive trajectory. The company specializes in providing comprehensive, industry-relevant programs across various technology, data, and business domains. Its commitment to high-quality education and skill development earned it a significant place in the rapidly growing edtech industry.

In 2021, BYJU’S, an Indian edtech decacorn, acquired Great Learning for a staggering $600 million, a move that was indicative of the growing consolidation within the sector. At the time, the acquisition appeared to be a strategic decision for BYJU’S to expand its portfolio and strengthen its market position.

The Management Buyback Plan

Fast forward to 2023, and the founders of Great Learning are reportedly in discussions with investors to raise funds with the aim of regaining control of their company. The management buyback arrangement they are contemplating would allow them to run the edtech firm once more and secure equity payouts as part of the deal. This move signals a profound shift in the edtech landscape.

Potential Impact on BYJU’S and Great Learning

BYJU’S Financial Challenges: BYJU’S, despite being a prominent player in the industry, has been grappling with several challenges. These include controversy surrounding the repayment of a substantial $1.2 billion loan, delays in publishing financial statements, and high-profile resignations within the organization. The potential sale of Great Learning could help BYJU’S address its financial issues by providing much-needed capital to repay its debts.

Great Learning’s Independence: If the founders of Great Learning successfully buy back the company, it would regain its independence and entrepreneurial spirit. This could potentially lead to a renewed focus on innovation, tailored educational offerings, and a return to the company’s roots.

Investor Confidence: The involvement of an interested investor consortium highlights the confidence in Great Learning’s potential. The edtech startup’s reputation for providing quality education and its robust portfolio could make it an attractive investment, especially if it is led by its original founders.

The Prospective Investor’s Role

Reports suggest that the prospective incoming investor has a vested interest in maintaining the involvement of the founding team and the existing management of Great Learning. This highlights the significance of leadership continuity in the success of the company. The exact nature of the investor’s role and the level of control they would have in the company is yet to be determined, but it underlines the importance of preserving the company’s vision and mission.

The Road Ahead

The discussions surrounding Great Learning’s potential buyback are currently in their preliminary stages. A formal process is expected to be initiated once the Epic deal, another significant acquisition by BYJU’S, progresses to a more concrete stage. This indicates that the stakeholders involved are carefully considering their options and the potential outcomes of this move.

Conclusion

The potential buyback of Great Learning by its founders has attracted interest from the edtech sector and beyond. It stands for the industry’s dynamic nature, where established players are reevaluating their tactics and business owners are looking for chances to retake control of their businesses.

This action may offer BYJU’S a chance to overcome its financial difficulties and concentrate on its main business activities. Under the direction of its original creators, Great Learning might eventually return to its foundations of creativity and educational brilliance.

As the discussions progress and more details emerge, the edtech landscape will continue to evolve. The outcome of this potential buyback will not only impact the two companies involved but also serve as a significant case study in the ever-evolving world of education technology. It’s a story worth watching closely as it unfolds.