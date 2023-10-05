LG Secures Major Battery Deal with Toyota for EV Production in US

In a significant development for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Toyota Motor Corp. and LG Energy Solution have inked a pivotal supply agreement for lithium-ion battery modules. These cutting-edge batteries are destined for Toyota’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that are slated for assembly in the United States. The collaboration emphasizes the escalating competition in the EV market and the push towards sustainable transportation.

What is the deal about?

Under this collaboration, LG Energy Solution will annually supply Toyota with a substantial 20 gigawatt-hours of high-nickel NCMA battery modules. Commencing in 2025, these modules will be produced at LG’s state-of-the-art facility located in Michigan, marking a significant investment in expanding their production capacity for the automaker.

This multi-billion-dollar expansion initiative will encompass new production lines exclusively dedicated to manufacturing battery cells and modules tailored to Toyota’s EV requirements. The completion of this endeavor is projected to align with the initiation of production in 2025.

Investment in Battery Manufacturing Cluster

LG Energy Solution’s strategic investment extends beyond its Michigan expansion. Simultaneously, the company is embarking on a $1.7 billion expansion of its manufacturing campus in Holland, Michigan, spanning a vast 1.7 million square feet. This move aims to enhance battery production capabilities for the growing demand in the electric vehicle sector.

The company plans to establish dedicated production lines for battery cells and modules focused on Toyota’s requirements, with production operations commencing in 2025. These battery modules will be manufactured at an impressive annual capacity of 20GWh within LG Energy Solution’s Holland plant in Michigan.

Driving Economic Growth in Michigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer hailed the partnership as a testament to Michigan’s efforts to encourage global investment and create job opportunities within the state. This collaboration aligns with the state’s broader vision to foster economic growth, generate well-paying jobs, and reinforce Michigan’s status as a global epicenter for the automotive industry’s evolution.

This substantial agreement has far-reaching consequences for Michigan’s economy and the EV sector. The investment cements the region’s reputation as a prominent hub for battery manufacturing. Local economic development organizations see this move as a testament to the region’s future-focused approach, a lure for talent, and a symbol of burgeoning opportunity.

Jennifer Owens, president of the Lakeshore Advantage economic development organization, commented on the significance of this investment, highlighting its role in positioning the region as a magnet for the automotive industry’s next revolution.

A win for LG

The deal signifies a monumental achievement for LG Energy Solution, marking its expansion beyond joint ventures with automakers into a single, massive supply agreement. While LG has previously collaborated with automakers such as Honda and General Motors, this deal with Toyota stands out as the company’s largest individual supply agreement outside a joint venture.

Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy, expressed excitement about having Toyota as their new customer, emphasizing the substantial opportunity to bolster production capacity in North America. This partnership signifies a significant stride towards electrification in the region and positions LG Energy as a key player in the EV revolution.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Toyota and LG Energy Solution signifies a pivotal moment in the American electric vehicle landscape. As the United States solidifies its status as the second-largest EV market globally, this partnership underscores the nation’s growing commitment to sustainable transportation. With substantial investments in Michigan’s battery manufacturing infrastructure, the stage is set for an electric future that not only fosters economic growth but also enhances global competitiveness. As these lithium-ion battery modules power Toyota’s electric vehicles on American soil, it is evident that the wheels of change are turning, driving us closer to a greener, electrified tomorrow.