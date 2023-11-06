Grōk AI to be available for Tesla Premium Plus users at $16 a month

Elon Musk’s tech company, xAI, has made a major announcement, revealing its first product and signaling a new era for Tesla cars. Musk hinted at the possibility of Tesla cars having a built-in AI assistant, creating excitement in the tech world and among Tesla fans.

In response to Musk’s mention, a dedicated Tesla fan named Chuck Cook noticed a post suggesting the integration of a compact AI model called Grōk directly into Tesla vehicles. Musk highlighted the impressive computing capabilities of Tesla cars and the potential for accommodating the Grōk model. This revelation positions Tesla cars to have the most powerful computing capabilities globally.

What is Grōk AI?

Grōk is a special AI model developed by xAI that aims to provide detailed and informative answers to complex questions. It can also generate various types of content such as poetry, code, music, and emails, making it one of the top language models available.

While the specific use of Grōk in Tesla vehicles is unknown, speculation suggests it could replace the current voice command system. The mentioned post highlighted the SuperPrompt context window in Grōk, which may be limited to 25,000 characters and indicate a preference for live content. xAI is also working on creating an API for Grōk, expected to include audio and image recognition features.

How can you subscribe to it?

In addition to this news, Musk announced that Grōk will be available to xAI users who choose the Premium Plus tier with subscription plans starting at $16 per month. This marks xAI’s venture into software development and demonstrates its competition with OpenAI. The exact release date for Grōk’s availability to Premium Plus users is uncertain but will be provided as soon as it exits the early beta stage

Premium Plus members are Tesla customers who pay $16 per month for exclusive perks like unlimited Tesla Supercharger access, enhanced autopilot features, traffic visualization, satellite view maps, unlimited data streaming, priority support, and the ability to transfer their subscription to another Tesla. Tesla also offers a Premium Connectivity membership for $10 per month, providing the same benefits but without unlimited Supercharger access.

xAI is actively seeking talent in various fields such as AI engineering, data engineering, web crawling, full-stack web engineering, and infrastructure engineering. This focus on recruiting top-tier talent showcases the company’s commitment to advancing AI.

On the X platform, the xAI account is searching for creators, educators, and curators with excellent writing skills and domain expertise. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the account directly through direct messages (DMs), reflecting xAI’s pursuit of excellence and innovation.

Beyond Grōk AI, Tesla is exploring other cutting-edge technologies such as humanoid robots and the advancement of Neuralink, a brain-computer interface with potential applications in vision restoration and thought-controlled computing.

In summary, xAI, led by Elon Musk, is reshaping the AI landscape in Tesla vehicles with the introduction of Grōk. As xAI continues to innovate, its offerings have the potential to transform transportation, communication, and human-machine interaction. The tech world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in this unfolding story of innovation.