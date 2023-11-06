[Newest] How to fake GPS for Pokemon Go | Full Guide

Pokemon Go players often want to fake GPS locations for various reasons. Those living in rural areas may struggle to access Pokestops or Gyms. Spoofing your location to a denser city can provide more gameplay opportunities.

Others may want region-exclusive Pokemon that are only available in certain parts of the world. By faking their GPS, players can “travel” to those areas without physically going there. This allows them to catch Pokemon not available in their real location.

A common question is, “Can you spoof Pokemon Go?” While against the game’s terms of service, it is possible with modified versions of the app or GPS spoofing apps. In this guide, we will explain how to successfully fake GPS in Pokemon Go.

Part 1: How to spoof Pokemon GO?

Here are two reasons people may want to spoof their location in Pokemon Go:

Rural areas lack Pokestops and Gyms – For players living in small towns or rural areas, there are often very few Pokestops or Gyms nearby. Spoofing your location to a denser city provides more opportunities to collect items, battle, and raid. This gives rural players gameplay that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Access regional exclusive Pokemon – Certain Pokemon species are region-locked in Pokemon Go. For example, Tauros is exclusive to North America, while Mr. Mime can only be caught in Europe. Spoofing your GPS lets you “travel” to those locations and catch region-exclusive Pokemon that you wouldn’t encounter in your real-world area.

Part 2: How to spoof Pokemon GO location for Android & iPhone

2.1: The most professional Fake GPS App – Tenorshare iAnyGo

Tenorshare iAnyGo is a highly rated GPS location spoofer for iOS and Android. It allows Pokemon Go players to change their location to anywhere in the world without actually traveling there.

This gives access to regional exclusive Pokemon, remote Gyms, and extra Pokestops not available locally. iAnyGo is safe to use with no root or jailbreak required. It also provides a customizable joystick and route movements to simulate natural walking in Pokemon Go.

Key Features and Benefits

Single-spot location changes

Multi-spot routes

Simulated walking

Joystick/keyboard controls

iOS and Android compatibility

No root or jailbreak required

Safe and reliable

Step-by-Step Guide: Using Tenorshare iAnyGo to Spoof Pokemon GO Location

If you are wondering where are the best Pokémon Go locations, no need to worry. Here is how to spoof Pokemon Go iPhone without jailbreak:

After installing iAnyGo on your computer, open the program and select “Change Location” mode. Connect your iPhone or Android phone to your computer. If it’s your first time connecting, you’ll need to unlock your device and trust the computer. In iAnyGo, click “Enter” to connect your phone. Search for your desired spoof location in Pokemon Go on the map provided in iAnyGo. You can browse worldwide. Select the location on the map, then click “Start to Modify” to change your GPS coordinates. You will see your in-game GPS update to match the spoofed location set in iAnyGo. You are now ready to explore and catch Pokemon.

Video Guide

The video provides a helpful visual walkthrough of using iAnyGo location changer to change your GPS location on iOS devices. In just over 2 minutes, the concise tutorial demonstrates the quick and easy process of spoofing your location within Pokemon Go on an iPhone.

2.2: Nord VPN

NordVPN is a popular virtual private network (VPN) that can mask your real location in apps like Pokemon Go. By connecting to NordVPN, your IP address and data are encrypted and obscured. This allows you to appear somewhere else in the world and access location-restricted gameplay elements.

Pros

Highly secure and private network encryption

Works without needing device jailbreak

Large server network facilitates worldwide location spoofing

Cons

Cannot set a custom pinpoint location

Confined to server’s fixed region

It needs to pay

2.3: iSpoofer

iSpoofer is a well-known location spoofing app made specifically for Pokemon Go on iOS. It allows you to customize your location using a joystick or teleport anywhere on the map. iSpoofer is easy to set up without needing a jailbreak. It also actively maintains support for new iOS versions.

Pros

Safe spoofing without jailbreak

Easy to use joystick controls

Actively updated and supported

Cons

More complex iOS installation

Paid subscription required after trial

Part 3: Can Pokémon Go detect fake GPS?

Yes, Pokemon Go does actively try to detect and ban accounts using fake GPS location spoofing. They use advanced anti-cheat systems that look for signs of spoofing such as unrealistic traveling distances, impossible routes, sudden large GPS changes, and more.

Here are some other tricks to cheat Pokemon Go.

Tips

Wait for cooldown times

Create different accounts

Turn off mock locations when not playing

Use VPNs and other privacy tools.

Part 4: FAQS

4.1: Is it legal to spoof pokemon go?

While not directly illegal, it is against the Pokemon Go terms of service and can get you banned.

4.2: How to spoof in pokemon go without getting banned

Respect cooldowns, simulate realistic movement, hide mock locations when not playing, use VPNs and other anti-detection tools. But risks still exist.if you want to know more about this question, you can click here.

4.3: How to spoof pokemon go iphone free

Tenorshare iAnyGo offers some basic iPhone spoofing features for free. But full functionality requires a paid subscription to change location on iPhone.

Conclusion

Spoofing your GPS location in Pokemon Go can be tempting but carries risks if done improperly. While no spoofing method is completely safe from detection, some tools like Tenorshare iAnyGo offer smarter options. iAnyGo enables Pokemon Go players to change their location on both iPhone and Android devices without difficult jailbreaking or rooting. It gives you access to Gyms, Pokestops, region-exclusive Pokemon, and more gameplay variety.