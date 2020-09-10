Log In Register
Groww secured $30M in Series C funding round

AvatarAvi
News

Groww, a Bangalore based investment management startup, has now secured $30 million in the funding round of Series C backed by the YC continuity, which makes it the first investment.

The round also saw participation from the Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, and Propel Ventures.

With the help of this new funding round, the team is looking to expand its product suite and hire engineering team and product talent.

Lalit Keshre, Co-founder and CEO of Groww, said in the press statement,

“We started our journey with small steps — writing blogs and making videos to educate people about investing. Our wealth as a nation will keep growing, and our mission is to provide the best experience for investors to manage their wealth. We are happy to partner with investors who believe in our long-term vision. YC played a key role in our early years and now this investment will help us accelerate towards our goals.”

