Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Reliance offers Amazon $20 billion stake in retail arm

AvatarAvi
News

Reliance Industries is now offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com, according to the report.

As per the report, Reliance is willing to sell an around 40% stake in the retail business to Amazon.

Share in Reliance was around 4% in midday trading in Mumbai. The company earlier on Thursday became the first listed Indian firm to cross around $200 billion in market capitalization.

Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals.

The news even follows a $1 billion investment announced by the Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail, which runs more than 10000 stores selling apparel, electronics, and groceries across India.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend