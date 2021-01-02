GSF Accelerator is an Indian Venture Capital firm that helps start-ups and entrepreneurs to scale up their business. The company finances mobile start-ups and operates as an accelerator. Recently, the company has launched its educational arm called ‘GSF Academy’ which aims to teach and help entrepreneurs to grow and scale up their businesses.

GSF Academy is a new initiative taken by the company for which Founder and CEO, Rajesh Sawhney says that the company has spent the last 10 years working with technology-based start-ups and the team has become exceptionally good at helping start-ups grow their business, according to a report by YourStory.

In the same breath, he also mentioned that their network at GSF includes battle-scarred and experienced investors and entrepreneurs who have gone through a lot over the years, and while they continue to make new mistakes and learn from them, they are confident to have identified some most common factors that impact the failure and success of start-ups.

According to sources, GSF Academy will provide entrepreneurs with access to start-up building masterclasses, experienced entrepreneurs and mentors, and promote community-based learning.

A report by YourStory mentions that GSF Academy will be offering a 10-weel virtual programme to create a community of start-up entrepreneurs to provide access to several investors and technology-based entrepreneurs in the industry to teach the start-up founders about the basics of building a community around the start-up, improve scalability and avoid common mistakes that hold start-ups back.

India has a fast-paced growing start-up ecosystem with a phenomenal market depth. Indian start-ups can be self-reliant and do not necessarily need to look out to other nations for funding or growth opportunities. Accelerator programs such as GSF itself are great initiatives by founders who aim to improve and grow the Indian start-up ecosystem. GSF Academy is one such great step taken by GSF Accelerators who has a phenomenal track record of scaling up businesses in India.

The 10-week accelerator program is open for entrepreneurs at all stages of their business and who want to learn and improve their growth.

GSF Accelerators is associated with Venture Capitals firms such as Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Bessemer Ventures. It also on follow-up funding rounds with major enterprises including Flipkart, DHI Group and 21st Century Fox, as mentioned in a report by YourStory.

Flintobox, Whatfix and DocsApp are among a few businesses supported by GSF Accelerator and are raising millions of funds from major investors in the industry.