The video game industry has seen a significant price hike over the past two years, with major games now selling for $70 instead of the traditional $60. This increase is attributed to rising development costs and, according to some, corporate greed. Despite the backlash from players, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, might push the price even further with the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, potentially setting a new precedent by selling it for $80.

The Era of $70 Games

The shift to $70 games began in 2022. Major publishers like WB Games, Activision, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation adopted this new pricing model for their most high-profile releases. Although this change was met with criticism, popular games like Call of Duty and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still managed to sell well at the higher price point. In a recent earnings call, Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, hinted at the possibility of even higher prices for future titles.

When asked about how Take-Two decides on pricing for games like Grand Theft Auto VI and Borderlands, Zelnick avoided specifying exact figures. Instead, he discussed the company’s broader pricing philosophy. He emphasized the importance of delivering great value at any given price point, aiming to provide more value than what they charge. According to Zelnick, the goal is to ensure that players feel they are getting a good deal.

However, Zelnick’s previous statements on pricing have raised eyebrows. In August 2023, fans criticized Take-Two for pricing the Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare PS4 and Switch ports at $50. Zelnick defended the price, claiming it was a commercially accurate value for the bundle, despite it being a basic port of a decade-old game with removed online multiplayer modes and lacking 60FPS support.

In May 2023, Zelnick suggested that there wasn’t significant consumer pushback against the $70 price tag for major titles like Gotham Knights. He noted that consumers tend to focus their spending on either blockbuster titles or value offerings, sometimes finding both in the same product.

The Prospect of an $80 GTA 6

Given these statements and Take-Two’s pricing history, there is speculation that GTA 6 could be priced at $80 or even higher. The game is one of the most anticipated releases in recent history, following the immense success of GTA V and GTA Online. With its huge fanbase and significant hype, it’s plausible that Zelnick and Take-Two might see an opportunity to set a new pricing benchmark.

Charging more than $70 for a game in 2024 or 2025 might seem risky. Many recent high-budget games have failed to meet expectations, while smaller indie titles with lower price points have gained popularity. For instance, Helldivers 2, a major game in 2024, was priced at $40, and several other indie games have found success with similar pricing strategies.

However, GTA 6 is in a league of its own. It’s part of a franchise with massive cultural and financial impact. The game’s launch will likely be accompanied by a huge marketing campaign and intense media coverage. Fans, who are already eagerly tracking every development related to the game, might be willing to pay a premium price.

Ultimately, the decision to price GTA 6 above $70 lies with Zelnick and Take-Two’s executives. Given the increasing costs and longer development times for blockbuster games, it’s conceivable they might opt for an $80 price tag if they believe the market can bear it. The company might also offer special editions at even higher prices, further testing the limits of what consumers are willing to pay.

As the gaming industry evolves, the balance between delivering value and maximizing profits will continue to be a contentious issue. For now, all eyes are on Take-Two and their pricing strategy for GTA 6, which could set a new standard for the industry.