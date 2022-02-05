GTA 6 Officially Confirmed By Rockstar

After years of rumors and reports, Rockstar has confirmed that it is working on a new GTA 6 game and stated that it is “well underway”. Allegedly, the new game has been developed by several Rockstar studios, as has the company for some of its biggest releases, such as Red Dead Redemption II most recently. Other than that, another GTA game seems imminent, especially after the huge success of GTA 5 launched nearly eight years ago. Speculation about the existence of GTA 6 has been endless, and it’s nice to finally hear confirmation of its development.

While Rockstar isn’t ready to divulge details about the upcoming GTA just yet, the company has stated that its overall philosophy with new games is to go “significantly beyond” what they’ve achieved in the first place. Part of what could propel GTA 6 into the more distant years is Rockstar’s efforts to combat the crunch culture that has plagued its past launches, especially towards the end of Red Dead Redemption 2’s development. PC has been a bit patchy, but GTA 5’s massive popularity and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is a great reason Rockstar is taking this platform seriously.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstars parent company Take-Two, said that Rockstar Games will continue to release single-player games, which will likely be good news for those hoping GTA 6 will offer a single-player experience despite GTA Online being a huge success. Asked by an eager GTA investor at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference last week (via comics), Take-Twos CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated that GTA 6 hasn’t been confirmed and that he’s not the only one pouring beans on it. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss H. Zelnick also noted that there will be few releases in a few years, which, given the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, does not give us hope for any new GTA games soon.

Today, Rockstar has officially confirmed that the active development of GTA VI is in full swing. He is one of those who seemed to be gone forever, but Rockstar Games has officially announced that the development of GTA 6 is “in full swing” and the next chapter of the beloved franchise is on the way.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

It looks like Rockstar Games is finally tired of releasing 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V on every platform imaginable, as they’ve just confirmed that the next game in the series, the yet-to-be-announced Grand Theft Auto 6, is officially in development at the studio. “With every new project we take on, our goal is always to be far superior to what we’ve done before, and we’re pleased to confirm that active development is underway on the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise”.

Rockstar bewilderedly announced a next-gen update for GTA V, which, to be honest, no one asked for initially. In the latest press release published by Rockstar on its official website, the upcoming sequel has been officially confirmed. Rockstar officially announced this on their blog, in which the developer announced that GTA V will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on March 15, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X| S include up to 4K resolution, new graphics modes up to 60fps, improved textures and draw distances, HDR and ray tracing options, and offers FPS with faster load times Technological advancements in the latest console generation, platform-specific immersive 3D audio features such as enhanced haptic feedback, and more.

Now that Rockstar has made it official, we’re hoping to see more goodies in the not-too-distant future. While this later rumor remains officially unnamed, it marks Rockstar’s first official admission that a new game is in development. There have been many rumors about GTA 6 over the years, but there has still been no official confirmation that the game is in development. GTA 5 is the second-best-selling video game of all time, behind only Mojang Minecraft, and Rockstar’s online rival GTA Online remains an important source of funding for developers. While we should always accept a statement, not from Rockstar itself, this at least seems realistic, albeit very vague, as it’s not certain that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming anytime soon.