The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, continues to cast a long shadow over the gaming landscape. While details surrounding the upcoming title from Rockstar Games remain scarce, one question has loomed particularly large for a significant portion of the fanbase: will GTA 6 be coming to PC?

Recently, Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind Rockstar Games, offered a somewhat uninformative update on the PC release situation. During an interview at a TD Cowen conference, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick provided a response that left many PC gamers wanting more.

When questioned about a potential PC version, Zelnick resorted to a rather cryptic statement. “The lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell,” he said. “Because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone.”

Zelnick went on to add, “Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time.” This statement seems to suggest that Rockstar might follow a similar release strategy to previous Grand Theft Auto titles. Traditionally, Rockstar has released GTA games on consoles first, followed by a PC version after a period of exclusivity.

A Look Back: Console First, PC Later?

This strategy proved commercially successful for Rockstar in the past. GTA 5, for instance, launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013. The PC version arrived a full year and a half later, in January 2015. This approach allowed them to capitalize on the initial console hype before catering to the PC audience.

However, the gaming landscape has undergone significant changes since GTA 5’s release. The PC gaming market has exploded in popularity, boasting a massive and dedicated player base. Many gamers now expect simultaneous releases across consoles and PC.

PC Gamers Voice Frustration

The lack of concrete information regarding a PC release for GTA 6 has understandably frustrated many PC gamers. Online forums and social media platforms are abuzz with speculation and disappointment.

“It’s 2024, and we still don’t know if GTA 6 is coming to PC. Rockstar needs to be more transparent with its fans,” commented one user on a popular gaming forum. Another user expressed concern about potential technical limitations, stating, “I worry that a delayed PC release might mean the port won’t be optimized properly for high-end rigs.”

What Does the Future Hold?

While Take-Two’s comments offer little in the way of concrete information, they do suggest that an official announcement regarding a PC version is likely forthcoming. Whether this announcement confirms a simultaneous release or another period of console exclusivity remains to be seen.

Some analysts speculate that Rockstar might be waiting to unveil the PC version alongside a next-gen upgrade for the console editions. This would allow them to maximize sales across all platforms. Others believe a PC release could happen sooner, potentially within a year of the console launch.

Uncertainty Breeds Speculation

The lack of official information has fueled rampant speculation online. Rumors regarding leaked PC system requirements and potential launch dates have circulated, but these should be treated with caution until Rockstar makes a formal announcement.

For now, PC gamers eager to experience the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise will have to exercise patience. While Take-Two’s comments offer a glimmer of hope, it’s clear that they are playing their cards close to their chest. The wait for GTA 6 on PC might continue for a while longer, leaving many gamers to grapple with the uncertainty.