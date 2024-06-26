Calling all aspiring law bringers and trigger-happy outlaws! Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest update, Bottom Dollar Bounties, is live on all platforms, offering a fresh injection of action and opportunity for both seasoned veterans and curious newcomers.

The update revolves around the iconic bounty hunter, Maude Eccles, and her decision to retire. After years of bringing Southern San Andreas’ most wanted to justice, Maude’s ready to hang up her cuffs. But instead of leaving the bounty-hunting business behind, she’s passing the torch (and the hefty bounty wagon) to a new generation.

Enter you, the player. You’ll team up with Maude’s enthusiastic daughter, Jenette, to take over Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement. This means tracking down a colorful cast of miscreants, from petty thieves to high-profile gangsters, and bringing them in for a handsome reward.

New Targets, New Tools

Bottom Dollar Bounties expands the world of bounty hunting in GTA Online with a variety of exciting new features:

Diverse Targets: Gone are the days of generic bounties. This update boasts a diverse range of criminals, each with their own unique personalities and capture methods. You might be chasing a slippery hacker hiding in their virtual reality den, or a musclebound biker fleeing through the desert on a high-powered motorcycle.

Diverse Targets: Gone are the days of generic bounties. This update boasts a diverse range of criminals, each with their own unique personalities and capture methods. You might be chasing a slippery hacker hiding in their virtual reality den, or a musclebound biker fleeing through the desert on a high-powered motorcycle.

Strategic Capture: Gone are the days of simply blasting your way through every bounty. Bottom Dollar Bounties encourages a more strategic approach. Players can choose from non-lethal takedowns to earn bonus rewards or use their arsenal to subdue their targets with force.

Bounty Wagon Customization: The trusty bounty wagon gets a makeover! You can customize its look with a variety of liveries and upgrades, making it a true reflection of your bounty-hunting persona.

New Bounty Board: A dedicated bounty board helps players track down their targets. It displays bounties with varying difficulty levels and payouts, allowing players of all skill sets to find suitable targets.

More Than Just Money

While the financial rewards of bounty hunting are certainly enticing, Bottom Dollar Bounties offers more than just cold hard cash. Here’s what else players can expect:

Unlock New Weapons and Vehicles: Completing bounties unlocks access to exclusive weapons and vehicles, allowing you to further enhance your bounty-hunting arsenal.

Unlock New Weapons and Vehicles: Completing bounties unlocks access to exclusive weapons and vehicles, allowing you to further enhance your bounty-hunting arsenal.

Rank Up and Earn Reputation: As you complete bounties and build your reputation, you'll climb the ranks of Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement. This unlocks new benefits, such as special clothing and discounts on bounty-hunting equipment.

Team Up with Friends: Bounty hunting doesn't have to be a solitary pursuit. Team up with your friends to tackle challenging bounties and split the rewards.

A New Frontier for GTA Online

Bottom Dollar Bounties breathes new life into GTA Online, offering a compelling alternative to the usual grind of heists and races. It allows players to embrace the world of a vigilante, experiencing the thrill of the chase and the satisfaction of bringing criminals to justice (or at least delivering them to justice for a hefty price). Whether you’re a seasoned GTA veteran or a curious newcomer looking for a fresh experience, Bottom Dollar Bounties is a welcome addition to the ever-evolving world of Los Santos.