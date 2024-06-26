OpenAI rolls out the ChatGPT desktop app for Macs, bringing advanced AI capabilities to Apple users. OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT desktop application for Mac is now available for download from the company’s official website. Previously, the app was restricted to GPT Plus subscribers.

There is a catch, however. The ChatGPT desktop app is only compatible with Macs powered by Apple Silicon and runs MacOS 14 or newer versions. This means that users with older Intel-based Macs will not be able to use this app.

Unlike its iPhone and iPad counterparts, the ChatGPT desktop app is not listed on the App Store. To download the app, users need to visit openai.com/chatgpt/mac and sideload it onto their Mac.

Features and Shortcuts

With the new update, OpenAI rolls out the ChatGPT desktop app for Macs compatible only with Apple Silicon. The ChatGPT desktop app offers several benefits. Users can quickly access ChatGPT from anywhere on their Mac by pressing the “Option + Space” keys. The app also provides more control over access to the AI chatbot, allowing users to upload files such as documents and images.

The Mac app supports a new voice mode, enabling users to ask questions verbally instead of typing them. Additionally, the app offers free access to the latest GPT-4 model, though with certain limitations.

OpenAI also noted that with the upcoming macOS Sonoma, Macs with Apple Silicon will receive their own generative AI experiences called Apple Intelligence. For PC users, OpenAI has stated that a ChatGPT app for Windows will be released later this year.

Compatibility and Accessibility Issues

OpenAI’s release of the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac is a significant development, yet it comes with notable limitations. OpenAI rolls out the ChatGPT desktop app for Macs, but Intel-based Mac users are left disappointed due to compatibility issues. The app is only compatible with Macs powered by Apple Silicon and running macOS 14 or newer. This excludes a substantial number of users who have older Intel-based Macs. Many users with slightly older devices are left without access to the new app.

Additionally, the app’s distribution method could be more convenient compared to other platforms. Unlike the iPhone and iPad versions available on the App Store, the desktop app must be sideloaded from OpenAI’s website. This extra step could deter less tech-savvy users or those unfamiliar with sideloading applications.

Feature Set and User Experience

The app does bring some impressive features to the table. The shortcut for quick access (Option + Space) enhances user convenience, allowing for swift interaction with ChatGPT from any screen. This can be particularly useful for multitasking or quick queries while working on other tasks.

The ability to upload files and search through previous conversations adds significant functionality, making it easier to manage and reference interactions with the chatbot. However, these features are only somewhat groundbreaking and are somewhat expected in modern AI applications.

The inclusion of a voice mode is a noteworthy addition, allowing users to interact with ChatGPT through speech rather than text. This can enhance accessibility and make the app more versatile. Nevertheless, the voice mode’s effectiveness and accuracy will determine its actual utility, as voice recognition technology still faces challenges in understanding diverse accents and speech patterns.

While the app offers free access to the GPT-4 model, it comes with certain limitations. The nature of these limitations isn’t detailed, which leaves users uncertain about the app’s full capabilities compared to the paid GPT Plus service.

Overall, while the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac introduces useful features and enhances accessibility for users with newer Macs, its limitations in compatibility and the need for sideloading present barriers. The real test of the app’s success will be its user adoption rate and how effectively it can meet users’ needs without requiring the latest hardware.

