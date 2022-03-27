GTA Online Is Getting A New Monthly Subscription Service For Consoles

Rockstar Games recently announced GTA+, a new monthly subscription service that offers GTA Online players many of the benefits of GTA Online. Rockstar Games announced Friday the launch of GTA+, a new subscription service that offers players with the latest hardware new perks like in-game cash, cosmetics, vehicle upgrades, and in-game reward upgrades. Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription service for GTA Online, but only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

With Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online receiving new and improved versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, Rockstar seems to want to further encourage players to upgrade to next-gen console updates with a new premium subscription package. The new standalone version of GTA Online is also free to download for three months, exclusively for PS5 players who subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

GTA+ will be available starting March 29 for $5.99 per month, but this is exclusive to next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, so PS4, Xbox One, and PC won’t have access. It will provide a wide range of unlockable items and exclusive content that will be updated as the service develops. GTA+ will cost $5.99 per month and will provide subscribers with a regular monthly bank deposit of $500,000 GTA, ensuring players have plenty of money to spend in the open-world online.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online. A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

During the first month, from March 29 to April 27, members with a GTA+ membership will receive $500,000 as in-game currency into their Maze Bank account. Month 1 bonuses will be available from March 29 to April 27: up to GTA$500,000 in Maze Bank, LS Car Meet memberships, free paints and decals in the car shop, and more. Symbolically named GTA+ is an optional monthly subscription that costs $5.99 per month and offers users a variety of in-game perks. Existing players can play GTA+ without paying, but PS Plus membership is still required. The first month of GTA+ (March 29-April 27) will bring Auto Shop updates, lower LS Car Meet membership rates, RP and prizes for GTA$ racing, and more. The official Rockstar Games website lists rewards for members’ first month, which include free content and refunds, as well as perks such as the auto shop added in the Los Santos Tuner update.

Members will receive a new set of exclusive rewards every month, as well as a special GTA+ Shark Card that offers additional cash rewards. Subscribers also have access to a special GTA+ Shark Card a preloaded in-game card with purchases ranging from $3 to $ that offers “Extra Bonus Cash” rewards over and above standard counterparts. GTA+ members also have access to an exclusive Shark map, which can be purchased from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store for additional in-game cash.