Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk Gets Users 3 Months Of Marvel Unlimited

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now get three months of Marvel Unlimited through their Ultimate membership, giving them access to over 29,000 digital comics. As part of the Xbox Perks program, the Unlimited Comics service offers Game Pass Ultimate subscribers three months of free service, as shown in the promotional video.

As part of your subscription, you'll also get 3 months of free access to the award-winning Marvel Unlimited comics app, available on iPhone, Android devices, tablets, and computers. Not only has Microsoft continued to expand its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering to increase subscriptions, but Microsoft has also formed a partnership with Marvel parent company Disney in the form of a free Disney Plus service.