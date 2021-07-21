Everything You Need To Know About GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update 

The latest update from Grand Theft Auto Online, Los Santos Tuners, revolves around car culture and adds new missions, races, and a new social hub. The update brings 17 new cars, 10 of which are already available, the rest will follow shortly. The new update will appeal to gearbox enthusiasts and general car enthusiasts alike with new social spaces for showcasing your ride, high-stakes heists to take off with your crew, extra race types, and more.

Here is a list of the car models available with the latest update:-

Annis ZR350

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Dinka RT3000

Dinka Jester RR

Emperor B96

Karin Futo GTX

Karin Calico GTF

Obey Tailgater S

Pfister Comet RTT2

Pfister Comet 812

Ubermacht Sentinel R

Vapid Dominator RTX

Vulcar Warrenter HKR

Vapid Dominator GTT

One of the biggest additions to Grand Theft Auto V Online’s latest update is a brand new LS-Auto meeting located in the long-time Cypress Flats warehouse. The event includes six new multi-part contracts, a robbery, and a new members “club for racing cars.

These include vehicle races, a social space called Car Meet, new tasks, and exciting rewards. This article covers many missions, side goals, and bonuses players can earn. In addition to LS Car Meet and 6 new race categories, Auto Shop and Multipart Contract, players now have the opportunity to collect brand new music, add cars to radios on media sticks in Los Santos, including a new Kennys Backyard Boogie Mix featuring a collaboration with Channel Tres Nez, Jessie Johnson, and Prince’s former band Time Special and a new DJ mix for the CLR launch party at Circoloco Records with artist Seth Troxler.

The update also includes new fashionable equipment, customization options for cars such as wheels and paint finishes, retail prices for certain cars, a new racing mode, and hosting your own meetings. You can win races, receive daily login bonuses, arrive at test tracks in good time, and hang out at car meetings.

The latest GTA Online Tuner Update has been installed and one of the main attractions is the LS Car Meet which acts as a social space where Cypress Flat players can show, modify, test, and race a range of vehicles. With the Los Santos Summer Special race, developers are shining the spotlight on the car culture cultivated by the GTA online franchise and beloved by the online community

Car Meet now has a mod shop with full customization options for all vehicles. You will be able to buy new vehicles on the website, which can be accessed from your mobile phone. The new Auto Shop allows players to earn revenue by modding and providing high-quality vehicles to participate in races. The update is now released on all platforms today. Of all these, you can test an unreleased vehicle in the first few weeks after its launch. The latest update is available on all platforms, meaning players can download and play the latest content.

Rockstar Games announced plans last week to release the Los Santos Tuners Update, a release that will serve as the biggest summer update players can look forward to. GTA 5’s story is great but it is GTA Online and the constant stream of updates to the game from Rockstar that keeps one of the most popular games of all time not only alive and active in the industry, but also free to play.

One of the most sought-after features of the online GTA community has been to create a battle-free environment for motorheads where they can admire each other’s cars without fear of being harassed by random players. Grand Theft Auto players can now switch to passive mode, but they still need a group club or apartment to assemble. A statement from Rockstar Games confirms that players will now be able to enjoy themselves at the LS Car Meet.