Netflix To Include Mobile Games For Subscribers

The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise as just last week former Facebook and EA executive Mike Verdus was hired by Netflix to lead its foray into gaming. Verdu will join the company as vice president for game development, leading the company’s push to mobile gaming, with recent reports suggesting that video games could hit the platform as early as next year. While this is exciting news, even more, exciting is the fact that Netflix is trying to integrate games into its platform without charging additional fees in the form of its subscribers.

There are no details on the types of games that would be available, but the company has expanded its TV contract with Shonda Rhimes to include features and gaming content. Netflix says that it wants to experiment with the games based on its specific franchise rights. I am seeing games as a new type of content category for Netflix, much like when Netflix Expanded into original movies and series like Stranger Things and You, and animations. Netflix has been around for over a decade, and with our foray into original programming,

The company is in the early stages of further expansion into games that build on its previous interactivity efforts, Netflix said, referring to its Black Mirror and Bandersnatch films, Choice Your Own Adventure video games, and Stranger Things. While Netflix faces stiff competition from new streaming services such as Disney + and Amazon Prime, the games will offer the company a unique offering built on efforts such as the interactive Black Mirror episode called Bandersnatch. Netflix has lost subscribers in North America for only the second time in its history.

Netflix will compete with companies like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass that have plenty of time to add games to their collections. Netflix has weathered a steep slowdown in the new customer boom in 2020, fueled by orders to stay home to contain the COVID 19 pandemic. But as the cloud gaming market continues to expand, aided by Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Nvidia, a new entry seems to be on the way.

Netflix's debt at the end of the quarter stood at $7.8 billion. Compared to an inflow of $899 a year prior

Its a free cash flow. Earlier this year, the company used $8 billion in cash to produce its own television series and movies, which were rebooted during the pandemic shutdowns. Netflix shares slumped in trading hours after the company missed its subscription targets.

On the film side, Netflix said Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was seen by 7.5 million households within 28 days of its release, while Kevin Hart’s The Lead: Fathernity attracted an estimated 7.4 million households over the same period. Netflix also announced that the fantasy series Shadow of the Bone had been viewed within 28 days of its release in 5.5 million households and sweet tooth four weeks after its release in 6.0 million households.