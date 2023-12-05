After a clip leaked on X (previously Twitter), Rockstar Games eventually unveiled the official GTA 6 trailer today, hours ahead of time. 64 million people have viewed the clip since it went viral 14 hours ago! It has now been officially revealed that the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto game will launch in 2025. The wait will be worthwhile!

A few hours ahead of schedule, Rockstar Games had to upload the official GTA 6 video on YouTube due to an early leak of the clip on X, previously Twitter. Rockstar Games has officially disclosed that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, a map that is dear to the hearts of every player who has ever played Grand Theft Auto! Is that nostalgia correct?

More intriguing, though, is the quantity of views that the initial GTA 6 clip has received on YouTube. It has received over 64 million views in only 14 hours. You should be aware that within 24 hours of its release, BTS’s Dynamite music video amassed an incredible 101 million views on YouTube, shattering the record for the most views in a single day.

GTA 6 Teaser: New Hero, Date of Release, Details of the Trailer.

After 10 years of development, the game’s trailer did not disappoint. The first female protagonist of the Grand Theft Auto series will be featured in a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired plot point, as the teaser for GTA 6 revealed. Fortunately for us, Vice City, a made-up version of Miami, serves as the backdrop for the fast automobiles and reckless gunplay seen in the GTA 6 video.

The trailer opens with a shot of Lucia, the main character, dressed in a jail uniform. After being freed from prison, Lucia commits some crimes with her lover, and that’s where the narrative begins! The arrival of GTA 6 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025 was also announced by the teaser. GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on Rockstar Games as this is the first of many anticipated trailers!

How Will GTA 6 Fare Against GTA 5?

According to reports from Bloomberg, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has previously said that it anticipates around $8 billion in net bookings for the game by 2025. Since its launch in 1997, the Grand Theft Auto video game series has been a gaming cult favorite. GTA 5, which was the forerunner of GTA 6, is now the second-best-selling video game of all time with over 190 million copies sold. The ten years that have passed between the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA 6 have fans and gamers anticipating the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series with great excitement.