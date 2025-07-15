The official X account of Elmo, one of Sesame Street’s most cherished characters, was hijacked on Sunday by unknown hackers who posted a barrage of hateful and conspiratorial messages. The posts included antisemitic slurs, vulgar accusations aimed at former President Donald Trump, and demands related to the long-discussed “Epstein files.”

The breach of an account typically associated with innocence and positivity stunned social media users and raised serious concerns about digital security and the spread of extremist rhetoric online.

Hacked Posts Push Anti-Jewish Hate and Epstein Conspiracies

During the brief window in which the hackers had control, they published six inflammatory posts. Among them were explicit calls for violence against Jewish communities and a profane insult directed at Trump, whom the hackers accused of withholding information linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

One of the most disturbing messages urged the release of classified documents related to Epstein, echoing conspiracy theories that have circulated online for years. Though the posts were quickly deleted, screenshots circulated widely and drew backlash from users across the political spectrum.

The phrase “release the files” has become a rallying cry among some conspiracy theorists who believe powerful figures are protecting individuals tied to Epstein’s network. The hackers’ use of such rhetoric added fuel to a topic already riddled with distrust, speculation, and division.

Sesame Street Team Regains Control

Soon after the incident, representatives from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, confirmed that Elmo’s account had been compromised. They stated that steps were immediately taken to secure the account and remove all unauthorized content.

Elmo’s social media presence is typically filled with lighthearted, family-friendly content meant to uplift followers. Posts often include questions like, “How is everyone feeling today?”—messages that routinely attract responses from fans of all ages, including public figures and even U.S. presidents. The contrast between Elmo’s usual tone and Sunday’s hateful posts only heightened the sense of shock.

Epstein Files Resurface Amid Political Divide

The reference to the “Epstein files” reintroduced a politically charged issue that has sparked division among conservatives, including Trump’s base. While the former president’s past social interactions with Epstein are documented, no charges have been brought against him in connection to Epstein’s crimes.

In early 2024, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice released a limited batch of documents related to Epstein’s investigation, calling it a preliminary release. Bondi made headlines by claiming she had Epstein’s client list in her possession—a comment that stirred considerable speculation and excitement.

However, that momentum shifted when Bondi later stated that no client list would be made public, and that no such list existed in the files. Her reversal led to backlash from many Trump supporters, some of whom felt misled or betrayed.

Conservative Voices React to DOJ’s Silence

The sudden backtracking by Bondi and the DOJ’s continued silence on the issue has deepened frustration within segments of the Republican base. Some conservative commentators and activists argue that the lack of transparency is undermining trust in federal institutions and could have political consequences in future elections.

Criticism has focused not only on the government but also on party leadership, with claims that failing to pursue the truth about Epstein could lead to voter apathy or even losses in key congressional races.

Social Media Security Concerns Resurface

The hijacking of Elmo’s account also highlights ongoing concerns about social media platform vulnerabilities. X, formerly known as Twitter, has been subject to numerous high-profile account breaches in recent years. Despite the platform’s efforts to bolster security through features like two-factor authentication, incidents like this continue to expose gaps in account protection.

Experts say celebrity and brand accounts are especially attractive targets for hackers due to their wide reach and the public trust they often carry. In this case, hackers exploited the wholesome image of a beloved children’s character to spread messages of hate and division.