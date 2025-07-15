Reddit has begun enforcing age verification for users in the United Kingdom in response to the country’s new Online Safety Act. The law, which is set to take full effect on July 25, requires online platforms to implement systems that keep harmful content out of reach for underage users. Reddit’s move marks a significant shift in how the platform handles age-sensitive material while aiming to balance compliance with user privacy.

The platform said its goal is to ensure that users under the age of 18 are shielded from content considered inappropriate, without demanding personal identity disclosures that compromise user anonymity.

Partnering with Persona for Privacy-Focused Verification

To carry out these checks, Reddit has teamed up with Persona, a third-party verification provider. Users trying to access certain types of content will need to verify their age either by uploading a selfie or a photo of their government-issued identification.

Reddit has emphasized that it does not gain access to these photos. Instead, Persona handles the verification independently, and the only information Reddit retains is a user’s verification status and provided birthdate. This is done to streamline future access to age-restricted content without forcing users to re-verify repeatedly.

In addition, Persona has stated that any submitted photos will be deleted within seven days. The company also does not receive any information about user behavior on Reddit, such as which subreddits they browse or what kind of content they interact with.

What Kind of Content Is Off-Limits to Underage Users?

With this new system in place, Reddit will restrict UK users under 18 from viewing a wide range of content categories. These include:

Pornographic or sexually explicit material

Posts that promote or glorify suicide, self-harm, or disordered eating

Content that encourages hatred or abuse based on race, gender, religion, or other protected characteristics

Bullying and harassment

Posts depicting or celebrating graphic violence, whether real or simulated

Challenges or stunts that could result in physical harm

Promotion of drug misuse or the use of dangerous quantities of substances

Body-shaming or ridicule based on physical appearance

Content romanticizing despair, hopelessness, or depressive behavior

A more detailed breakdown of what falls under restricted content is available on Reddit’s support pages.

UK Regulator Welcomes Reddit’s Action

The UK’s communications watchdog, Ofcom, welcomed Reddit’s compliance with the upcoming law. The agency likened the move to existing safeguards in place for products like alcohol or gambling, arguing that the same level of care should apply to digital content accessed by young people.

Ofcom has made it clear that all platforms covered under the Online Safety Act are expected to adopt robust age-checking mechanisms. These systems should either restrict minors from accessing certain types of content or prevent them from using portions—or even the entirety—of a site where necessary.

Officials Admit Challenges Remain

Even with these safeguards, some UK officials have acknowledged the limitations of digital enforcement. Oliver Griffiths, who leads Ofcom’s online safety division, recently pointed out that determined teenagers may still find ways to work around verification systems—just as some underage individuals manage to bypass age restrictions in real life.

Nonetheless, the broader objective of the law is to prevent younger users from accidentally stumbling upon disturbing or harmful content, especially pornography. Authorities view this as the beginning of a longer-term effort to better regulate online spaces for minors.

Reddit Eyes Global Expansion of Age Verification

Although the current rollout is specific to UK users, Reddit hinted that similar age verification steps may soon be required in other countries. Anticipating this, the platform is introducing an optional feature globally that lets users add their birthdate to their profiles. While this step is voluntary in most regions, it will become mandatory in jurisdictions where age-checking laws are enforced.

This optional field will appear in users’ account settings, though Reddit noted that the rollout may not be immediate for all users.

A Growing Global Trend

Reddit’s compliance with the UK’s Online Safety Act comes at a time when governments worldwide are ramping up efforts to regulate how minors engage with digital content. In the United States, several states have enacted laws requiring age checks for adult websites. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law mandating that users verify their age to access pornographic material—despite concerns over potential First Amendment violations.

Unlike the UK’s law, which applies to a broad range of content across social media platforms, the Texas legislation is more narrowly focused on adult content sites where explicit material makes up a significant portion of what’s offered.