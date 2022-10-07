Half-Life Alyx Could Be Coming To Playstation VR2

Half-Life Alyx may be coming to Playstation VR2. Apart from the first-party titles and ports of games that have already been released, Sony is setting up big third-party games with the PS VR2. Sony has not revealed the launch date of their next headset, the PlayStation VR2, although some are guessing it has begun mass production in China, with the possibility that it will launch later this year. Sony has not shown off the PlayStation VR 2, for instance, and pricing and release information do not appear to be coming any time soon.

While an early 2023 release might ultimately make sense, until we hear more about when PlayStation VR2 is actually slated to arrive, we are probably going to stay in the dark as far as what games are headed to the platform. While there is already a nice roster of games planned for Sonys PlayStation VR2, it looks like there may be one more compelling addition coming.

Sonys PlayStation VR2 is set for a launch at the beginning of next year, promising to take big steps into the new world of VR. Combined with the PS VR2s Sense controller, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset might just have the inside-the-headset chops to offer a VR gaming experience worth the multi-award-winning title. One industry insider claims that award-winning VR games will become available on Sony’s next-gen VR headset. As both experts and fans already claim, such a project coming to the PlayStation VR 2 would be a tremendous benefit for the platform.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is being built specifically for the PlayStation’s soon-to-be-released VR2 headset, according to Sony, but the launch date is unknown at this time. Horizon Zero Dawn has emerged as one of Sony’s biggest exclusives, and the sequel to Zero Dawn made headlines and is even a big contender for game of the year, so it should not be surprising to hear a VR-exclusive title set in the same universe is being developed for the PS VR2.

Half-Life Alyx launched years ago, meaning if Valve is ever going to try and expand the title’s reach, porting it over to the PlayStation VR2 makes a ton of sense. One insider expressed the hope that Valve and Sony could work to come up with a deal that brings the title to their next headset, the PlayStation VR2. Nick Baker, podcaster and co-founder of Xbox fansite XboxEra, later stated the game is certainly coming to the PSVR2, which is an open secret within the game industry. In other news, PlayStation VR 2 is set to launch exclusively on the PS5, though Sony would not confirm or deny whether or not it is backward compatible.